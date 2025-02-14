Teddi Mellencamp Sued by Former Housekeeper as Former Reality Star Fights for Her Life Amid Brain Tumor Battle
Teddi Mellencamp is currently fighting for her life, but that hasn’t stopped a former employee from pursuing legal action against her.
According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is being sued for more than $2 million by Julia Umana, who claims she worked for Mellencamp as a live-in nanny and housekeeper. She alleges in the suit that she was treated worse by Mellencamp than any other famous person she had worked for.
In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Umana alleges Mellencamp made the work environment terrible by “abusing power, shorting paychecks, creating a hostile work environment and engaging in racial discrimination and harassment.” She goes on to note she was treated worse than any white employee that worked at the house, as Mellencamp allegedly accused her of “stealing and committing theft,” even though cameras were present in the household.
Umana also claimed Mellencamp “mocked her for speaking Spanish” and “spoke to her in a nasty tone” she didn’t use with her white employees. She added she finally attempted to resign but was pressured to work three 12-hour shifts, only to get $325 in compensation. Upon complaining about the low pay, she alleges she was fired, which she cited as wrongful termination.
Ultimately, Umana is seeking unpaid wages and damages in the filing. At this point in time, no one from Mellencamp’s side has commented.
As OK! reported, on February 11, the famous reality star was rushed to the hospital.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization," she said about the ordeal. Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster explained in her statement via Instagram. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Although she is currently going through a divorce, her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side.
“So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love," he said about his ex via social media.