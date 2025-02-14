Teddi Mellencamp Sued by Former Housekeeper as Former Reality Star Fights for Her Life Amid Brain Tumor Battle

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is being sued for more than $2 million by Julia Umana, who claims she worked for Mellencamp as a live-in nanny and housekeeper. She alleges in the suit that she was treated worse by Mellencamp than any other famous person she had worked for.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Umana alleges Mellencamp made the work environment terrible by “abusing power, shorting paychecks, creating a hostile work environment and engaging in racial discrimination and harassment.” She goes on to note she was treated worse than any white employee that worked at the house, as Mellencamp allegedly accused her of “stealing and committing theft,” even though cameras were present in the household.