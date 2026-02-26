or
Why Kylie Jenner Was Intentional in Dodging Red Carpet During BAFTAs Date Night With Timothée Chalamet

Composite photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
Source: Entertainment Tonight/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Kylie Jenner skipped the BAFTAs red carpet, fueling conversation around the ‘low-key awards partner’ trend.

Profile Image

Feb. 26 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner didn’t walk the BAFTAs red carpet, and that may have been the point.

As Timothée Chalamet continued his awards-season run at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the beauty mogul chose a softer spotlight, joining him inside the ceremony rather than posing for photographers. The move instantly fueled conversation around what’s being dubbed the “low-key awards partner” trend — a shift toward understated, visibly supportive celebrity relationships during major events.

A Quietly Affectionate BAFTAs Night

Image of Kylie Jenner sat alongside partner Timothée Chalamet inside the event venue.
Source: Entertainment Tonight/YOUTUBE

Kylie Jenner sat alongside partner Timothée Chalamet inside the venue.

Jenner sat alongside Chalamet during the ceremony, wearing a vintage black Thierry Mugler gown that complemented his all-black suit. Her gown was embellished with colorful jewels at the bodice, paired with Moussaieff jewelry, while Chalamet wore a custom Givenchy tuxedo by Sarah Burton.

Image of The couple made several appearances together throughout this year’s awards-season.
Source: MEGA

The couple made several appearances together throughout this year’s awards-season.

Inside the venue, photographers captured Jenner holding onto Chalamet’s arm and looking engaged in conversation with him throughout the night. Chalamet was nominated for Best Leading Actor for Marty Supreme, which secured 11 nominations overall.

The couple has made several awards-season appearances together this year, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. At both events, Chalamet publicly acknowledged Jenner, most notably saying at the Critics Choice Awards, “And lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The 'Low-Key Awards Partner' Era

Image of Kylie Jenner’s decision to skip the BAFTAs red carpet perfectly fitted the ‘low-key awards partner’ trend.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner’s decision to skip the BAFTAs red carpet perfectly fitted the ‘low-key awards partner’ trend.

Jenner’s decision to skip the BAFTAs red carpet fits neatly into a broader cultural shift. The “low-key awards partner” trend centers on supportive but understated appearances by partners who cheer from their seats and avoid overshadowing nominees.

Rather than staging performative moments for cameras, these partners emphasize authenticity and presence. It mirrors other “quiet” relationship movements, like private proposals and minimal social media reveals.

Jenner’s approach at the BAFTAs felt intentionally restrained compared to some of the couple’s more theatrical fashion moments earlier in the season, including matching orange Chrome Hearts looks at the Marty Supreme premiere.

A Shift in Celebrity Optics

Image of The new celebrity couple approach suggested support over a splash.
Source: MEGA

The new celebrity couple approach suggested support over a splash.

Awards season has long been synonymous with spectacle — from coordinated red carpet debuts to viral PDA. But the newer approach suggests something different: support over splash.

With the Oscars looming, all eyes will be on what the pair wears next, but perhaps more interesting will be how they show up.

