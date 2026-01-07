Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Engagement Will 'Happen Very Soon' as 'Serious' Romance Heats Up, Insider Claims: 'Only a Matter of Timing'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
Could wedding bells be in Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s future?
Insiders said the couple’s relationship is heading toward the next big step, with an engagement reportedly coming sooner rather than later. The buzz picked up after the Dune actor gave a sweet shout-out to the Khy founder during his acceptance speech at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4.
“Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon,” a source close to the couple told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing.”
During his speech, Chalamet thanked Jenner directly, saying, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Cameras caught Jenner mouthing back from the audience, “I love you.”
Those close to the pair said their connection was impossible to miss.
“Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him,” the insider shared.
“It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years,” they explained.
While the public moment surprised some fans, the couple has largely kept their romance low-key since first being linked in 2023. That led a few skeptics to question whether the moment was strategic.
According to those in their inner circle, it wasn’t.
“That wasn’t PR, that was real love. You could see it in every look and gesture between them,” one insider insisted.
Another friend added, “Even Kylie haters couldn’t help but melt watching them.”
This isn’t the first time engagement talk has followed the pair. In April 2025, a source revealed that marriage is on Jenner’s mind.
“Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture,” the insider said.
Still, sources said momager Kris Jenner wants certain safeguards in place before anything becomes official.
“Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation: she needs to protect her bank account,” the insider explained. “Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron-clad prenup.”
The source added that Kylie can be “extremely impulsive when it comes to her money,” which is why Kris reportedly reminds her “daily not to do anything rash.”
By March 31, 2025, another insider confirmed the seriousness of their long-term plans, saying the pair “want[s] to spend the rest of their lives together.”
Additionally, sources said Timothée has also built a strong bond with Kylie’s children. Stormi and Aire.
“[Timothée] loves Kylie’s kids, and they have gotten close,” an insider told ET. “He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott].”