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Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in Plunging Red Gown With Racy Keyhole Cutout on 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA; @popcrave/X

Kylie Jenner turned heads while attending the 2026 Oscars red carpet, daring to wear a plunging red gown that featured a racy keyhole cutout.

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March 15 2026, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner's red carpet looks only continue to get steamier as she accompanies her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to the 2026 Oscars.

The reality TV alum, 28, turned heads in a siren-red floor-length gown that hugged her curves as she walked the red carpet on Sunday, March 15.

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Source: @popcrave/X

Kylie Jenner showed off her look for the 2026 Oscars.

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Kylie Jenner Stunned in Schiaparelli

Photo of Kylie Jenner turned heads in a gown that featured a racy keyhole cutout.
Source: @popcrave/X

Kylie Jenner turned heads in a gown that featured a racy keyhole cutout.

The Schiaparelli dress featured a racy keyhole cutout under her bust that only accentuated her famous hourglass figure.

Jenner styled her long brunette locks in voluminous, bombshell curls and completed the look with a chunky diamond necklace.

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Kylie Jenner Supported Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Photo of Timothée Chalamet was nominated at the 2026 Oscars for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet was nominated at the 2026 Oscars for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'

Jenner was joined by her boyfriend, 30, at the prestigious award show, who earned a Best Actor nomination for his role in Marty Supreme.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is often spotted on the red carpets with the Oscar nominee, most recently joining him at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards and 2026 BAFTA Awards.

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were First Romantically Linked in 2023

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023.

The Hulu personality and Dune actor have kept their relationship largely private since they were first linked in April 2023. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes nearly a year later.

Jenner opened up about why she chooses to keep her relationship out of the spotlight that same year, highlighting that "it's important to keep things to yourself."

Kylie Jenner Said Outside Opinions Are 'Tough'

Photo of Kylie Jenner admitted that the opinions of the whole word 'can be tough.'
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner admitted that the opinions of the whole word 'can be tough.'

"It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough,” she said in an October 2024 interview.

The reality TV alum, who first starred on her family's reality show at just 10 years old, noted that years of constant social media exposure have affected her.

“My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting. When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to — I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time. If you’re not posting three times a day on TikTok, you fall behind,” she shared, noting she often deletes the apps from her phone when she wants to be more present.

The celeb also shared how she wants her two children, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, off social media “until they move out of the house.”

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