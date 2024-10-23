Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She Keeps Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet Private as Couple Is Rarely Seen Together
Kylie Jenner shared why she keeps her romance with Timothée Chalamet on the down low.
In a new interview, The Kardashians star, 27, elaborated on her choice to have certain aspects of her life be private.
“I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough,” she explained.
Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023 and later debuted their romance with a kiss at the 2024 Golden Globes. Since then, the duo has stayed out of the spotlight other than a few casual outings.
Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner expressed how constantly being on social media has affected her over the years.
“My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting. When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to — I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time. If you’re not posting three times a day on TikTok, you fall behind,” she shared, noting she often deletes the apps from her phone when she wants to be more present.
The mother-of-two also touched on posting her two kids — Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott — on social media.
“When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father,” she said.
The celeb also shared how she wants them off social media “until they move out of the house.”
As OK! previously reported, Jenner was recently in NYC promoting her alcoholic seltzer brand Sprinter. This came a week after she and Chalamet were seen grabbing pizza in the West Village neighborhood of the East Coast city.
The two donned casual attire for the lowkey date on October 13. In a photo, the two looked deep in conversation as they leaned against the two-person table.
While Jenner seems to dress down for her outings with Chalamet, she recently showed off her curves in a stunning brown leather gown on Instagram.
In the images, Jenner posed in and outside her car while wearing the stunning ensemble, which was lined in silver studs. She sported a natural makeup look, with a pink pouty lip and a light-brown eyeshadow.
Elle interviewed Jenner.