Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She Keeps Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet Private as Couple Is Rarely Seen Together

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner expressed how constantly being on social media has affected her over the years.

“My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting. When I was posting 24/7 — waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to — I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time. If you’re not posting three times a day on TikTok, you fall behind,” she shared, noting she often deletes the apps from her phone when she wants to be more present.