Naked Kylie Jenner Poses With Nothing But a Duvet in Steamy Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner may have confessed to regretting getting her b------ done, but she sure loves to show them off (as she should!). Proving this, she shared a carousel of mostly racy photos of herself on Instagram this weekend. "Cute random pics i never posted 🤪," she wrote. In two photos, the reality star, 28, can be seen posing naked with just a duvet draped over her her tanned b---- popping out slightly from the top.

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner posed naked under a duvet.

The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner also shared snaps of herself in a sultry white outfit, a barely-there gold top, a leopard-print fur jacket paired with stilettos and a plain black workout look that highlighted her b----. The beauty mogul's followers flooded her post with comments complimenting her. While one follower wrote, "Wowza 😍," another simply said, "Omg." Another fan commented, "Blessing my feed." One person also added, "Mother serving content."

What Kylie Jenner Has Said About Her B--- Job at 19

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner planted a kiss on a pink rose.

Jenner got candid about getting her b------ done during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians in 2023, revealing that she had a b--- job before welcoming her first child, Stormi Webster, 7, in 2018. She expressed regret over the procedure, sharing that she felt she had "beautiful b------" that were "natural," "gorgeous" and the "perfect size" before getting anything done. The Kylie Cosmetics founder offered some advice, telling viewers, "I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children." She continued, "Obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19." "I wish I could be her [Stormi] and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," she admitted.

Kylie Jenner Spilled the Exact Details Of Her B--- Job

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner showed off side b--- in one shot.

In June, Jenner opened up about the details of her surgery to a fan asking for advice. "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," a TikTok user captioned her post. In response, the socialite wrote, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol." Dr. Garth Fisher is credited for much of the Kardashian-Jenner family's work. Notably, Fisher did Kris Jenner's first face lift in 2011.

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner posted a cheeky mirror selfie, too.

The KHY founder has become known for showing off her ample cleavage on and off the Internet. Just one day before dropping her photo dump, she shared another post of herself modeling a butter-yellow corset top with a plunging neckline that highlighted her b------. Khloé Kardashian commented on the photos, "Ohhhhhhhhhh wow."