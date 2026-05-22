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Kylie Jenner Praised for 'Natural' Look at Mother's Day Dinner With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Photo

Photo of Kylie Jenner; photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with a staffer from Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner went casual for a Mother's Day outing at Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen on Sunday, May 10.

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May 22 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner is just like us!

When the beauty mogul, 28, stepped out for Mother's Day dinner on Sunday, May 10, at Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood, Calif., with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, 30, in tow, she didn't court attention. She dressed just as casually as any other woman.

The restaurant posted the pic on Instagram on Monday, May 18, and wrote, "You never know who you might see stopping by for dinner. Thank you to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for joining us on Mother’s Day and enjoying some handmade Southern-style comfort food. We appreciate the visit and hope to see you again soon."

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Went Casual

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Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with a staffer from Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen
Source: Instagram

Fans commented on her 'natural' look during the outing.

In the photo, taken after the pair was done dining, Jenner wore a black leather jacket atop a white tank top and jeans, with her bare feet in black flip-flops, while the Marty Supreme star paired his army fatigues with a brown sweater and brown baseball hat.

Jenner has previously admitted to getting breast implants, lip fillers and Botox, but seemed to be wearing bare-minimum makeup.

The casual appearance stunned the Internet.

One fan wrote, "She looks so normy here lol love it."

Another fan wrote, "She looks so natural and cute without filters."

A third fan opined, "Kylie looks so happy with Timothee 😍."

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Kylie Jenner Caught Heat About Her Children

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has admitted to getting breast implants, lip fillers and Botox.

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Fans questioned whether her children were with her, considering it was Mother's Day.

Jenner is the mother of daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

A supporter asked, "Their father's still alive, isn't he? Why you guys always acting like they're only her kids and didn't ask the same question to him. 🤨"

A hater said, "Typical rich mom behavior. Never with her kids. Always with nannies and she goes wherever Timmy goes when he’s free."

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Timeline

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since 2023.

News of the outing emerged the week Jenner commented "daddy" on a Page Six Tik Tok video featuring Chalamet arriving at Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, May 19.

The couple began dating in April 2023, soon after she split from Scott, whom she dated from 2017-2022.

The duo made their first appearance together during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in September 2023, and popped up on their first red carpet together in May 2025 at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.

Chalamet gave a public declaration of love to Jenner during his Best Actor acceptance speech at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in January.

"I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years," he said onstage. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

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