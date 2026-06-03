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Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Peek Inside Her $72 Million Private Jet En Route to Luxe Turks and Caicos Vacation: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner purchased the plane in April 2020.

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June 3 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare look inside her $72 million private jet as she and her inner circle jetted off on a Turks and Caicos getaway.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, took her followers along as she showed off her expensive plane, fully loaded with luxe leather seats and pink lighting, in photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 2.

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Kylie Jenner Took Her Private Jet to Turks and Caicos

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Photo of Kylie Jenner had matching jumpsuits prepared for the brand trip.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner had matching jumpsuits prepared for the brand trip.

"Kylie summer trip!!! @kyliecosmetics," she captioned the carousel of snaps, which documented the trek.

The carousel of photos kicked off with a snap of Jenner, her friends and daughter Stormi coordinated in baby pink jumpsuits, with "Kylie Cosmetics" spelled out in rhinestones across their backs as they boarded the plane.

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Inside Kylie Jenner's $72 Million Private Jet

Photo of Kylie Jenner's private jet features two bathrooms, a living area and a master suite.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's private jet features two bathrooms, a living area and a master suite.

The reality TV alum, who purchased the jet for $72 million in April 2020, showed off her custom Bombardier Global 7500 – nicknamed "Kylie Air" – which features customizable LED lighting, a living area, closet, two bathrooms, master suite and more.

In a follow-up post, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner kept the envy coming, sharing snaps after arriving at her luxe destination.

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Photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, joined her for the overseas trip.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, joined her for the overseas trip.

The reality TV alum left little to the imagination when she changed into a baby pink string bikini as she posed against a backdrop of towering palm trees. She layered a ruffled pink mini skirt over the swimsuit for a dainty touch.

"Sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓," she wrote alongside the upload.

Kylie Jenner Was Recently Spotted in New York

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023.

Jenner's sun-soaked getaway comes days after she was spotted with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, on May 22 when they cheered on the actor's beloved New York Knicks as they secured a spot in the NBA finals.

As OK! previously reported, a body language expert observed that the Marty Supreme actor, 30, appeared "disconnected" from his girlfriend, with whom he first sparked dating rumors in early 2023.

"Timothée glances from side to side while Kylie is still in his arms, as he's searching for someone who's truly elated like him," expert Inbaal Honigman noted via Casino.org after observing footage of the couple after the game. "Even while he's hugging her, he's disconnected from Kylie as his eyes aren't seeing her."

The expert added, "The cosmetics mogul bounces up and down to show her delight to her man, but Timothée doesn't appear to view her happiness as genuine, since he's searching for another partner in those celebrations. He knows she doesn't really get it, which is why he makes no eye contact with his glamorous girlfriend when celebrating."

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