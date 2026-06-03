Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Peek Inside Her $72 Million Private Jet En Route to Luxe Turks and Caicos Vacation: Photos

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Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare look inside her $72 million private jet as she and her inner circle jetted off on a Turks and Caicos getaway. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, took her followers along as she showed off her expensive plane, fully loaded with luxe leather seats and pink lighting, in photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 2.

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Kylie Jenner Took Her Private Jet to Turks and Caicos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner had matching jumpsuits prepared for the brand trip.

"Kylie summer trip!!! @kyliecosmetics," she captioned the carousel of snaps, which documented the trek. The carousel of photos kicked off with a snap of Jenner, her friends and daughter Stormi coordinated in baby pink jumpsuits, with "Kylie Cosmetics" spelled out in rhinestones across their backs as they boarded the plane.

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Inside Kylie Jenner's $72 Million Private Jet

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's private jet features two bathrooms, a living area and a master suite.

The reality TV alum, who purchased the jet for $72 million in April 2020, showed off her custom Bombardier Global 7500 – nicknamed "Kylie Air" – which features customizable LED lighting, a living area, closet, two bathrooms, master suite and more. In a follow-up post, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner kept the envy coming, sharing snaps after arriving at her luxe destination.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, joined her for the overseas trip.

The reality TV alum left little to the imagination when she changed into a baby pink string bikini as she posed against a backdrop of towering palm trees. She layered a ruffled pink mini skirt over the swimsuit for a dainty touch. "Sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓," she wrote alongside the upload.

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