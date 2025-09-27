or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Calls Khloé Kardashian a 'B----' After Hilarious Car Prank: Watch

Composite Photos of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and Her Car
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram; @khloekardashian/Instagram

Prank wars, commence!

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2025, Published 7:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner woke up to a wild surprise from her sister Khloé Kardashian and her mini accomplices.

In a cheeky Instagram video shared on Saturday, September 13, the 28-year-old reality star revealed her luxury Mercedes-Benz G 580 wagon covered in toilet paper and neon Silly String.

"I slept over at my mom's house," Jenner exclaimed, visibly shocked as she discovered the colorful mess. "You b----! You little b-----!" she shouted, spotting Kardashian, 41, who was hiding before making a swift getaway into the house.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kylie Jenner's Car
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Kardashian's car was covered in toilet paper and neon Silly String.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner quickly followed her sister, demanding answers. "Was this you? Say something! Who did this to my car?" Laughter filled the air as Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, both 7, joined in on the fun, showcasing their budding prankster skills.

When Kris Jenner, 69, learned of the chaos surrounding Kylie's vehicle, she exclaimed, "Oh my God! Ah! What is happening? Ah! It's so colorful!"

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Car
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The mom-of-two pranked Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

In a delightful turn, True and Chicago chased their grandma and showered her with Silly String, adding to the playful atmosphere.

Proud of her prank, Khloé took to her Instagram Stories to reshare Kylie's shocking footage, declaring, "I am the prank master!!!! I will not lose [sic]. I am training them young to be prank geniuses."

She also posted a picture of True, Chicago and her son Tatum, 3, standing proudly in front of their masterpiece.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner declared that 'prank wars have started' after her car was tee-pee'd.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé also shared clips of True and Chicago in action as they sprayed Kylie's car. True enthusiastically declared her intent to "rub [Silly String] over" her aunt's license plate and confessed to covering the Mercedes-Benz emblem in pink Silly String.

"I did the license," she told Kylie, who responded, "That's so mean," as the camera panned to showcase the damage.

Article continues below advertisement

"Prank wars have started @khloekardashian @krisjenner," Kylie warned in her caption. Kris quickly chimed in, teasing, "Guess who's next @khloekardashian 🤫🤫🫣🫣." She also shared the hilarious video on her own Instagram Stories, adding a flurry of laughing emojis.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a long history of playful pranks, often sharing them with fans on their shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Their mother, Kris Jenner, also chimed in the prank.

In 2020, Khloé, with help from Kim and Scott Disick, infamously tricked Kris into thinking she had a wild night out by impersonating her and capturing photo evidence of supposed late-night antics.

"As soon as my mom gets home tonight, and she's drunk and throwing her clothes all over the floor…" Khloé plotted on KUWTK, outlining the plan to hilariously fool Kris once again.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.