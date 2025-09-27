Kylie Jenner Calls Khloé Kardashian a 'B----' After Hilarious Car Prank: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner woke up to a wild surprise from her sister Khloé Kardashian and her mini accomplices. In a cheeky Instagram video shared on Saturday, September 13, the 28-year-old reality star revealed her luxury Mercedes-Benz G 580 wagon covered in toilet paper and neon Silly String. "I slept over at my mom's house," Jenner exclaimed, visibly shocked as she discovered the colorful mess. "You b----! You little b-----!" she shouted, spotting Kardashian, 41, who was hiding before making a swift getaway into the house.

Kylie Kardashian's car was covered in toilet paper and neon Silly String.

Jenner quickly followed her sister, demanding answers. "Was this you? Say something! Who did this to my car?" Laughter filled the air as Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, both 7, joined in on the fun, showcasing their budding prankster skills. When Kris Jenner, 69, learned of the chaos surrounding Kylie's vehicle, she exclaimed, "Oh my God! Ah! What is happening? Ah! It's so colorful!"

The mom-of-two pranked Kylie Jenner.

In a delightful turn, True and Chicago chased their grandma and showered her with Silly String, adding to the playful atmosphere. Proud of her prank, Khloé took to her Instagram Stories to reshare Kylie's shocking footage, declaring, "I am the prank master!!!! I will not lose [sic]. I am training them young to be prank geniuses." She also posted a picture of True, Chicago and her son Tatum, 3, standing proudly in front of their masterpiece.

Kylie Jenner declared that 'prank wars have started' after her car was tee-pee'd.

Khloé also shared clips of True and Chicago in action as they sprayed Kylie's car. True enthusiastically declared her intent to "rub [Silly String] over" her aunt's license plate and confessed to covering the Mercedes-Benz emblem in pink Silly String. "I did the license," she told Kylie, who responded, "That's so mean," as the camera panned to showcase the damage.

"Prank wars have started @khloekardashian @krisjenner," Kylie warned in her caption. Kris quickly chimed in, teasing, "Guess who's next @khloekardashian 🤫🤫🫣🫣." She also shared the hilarious video on her own Instagram Stories, adding a flurry of laughing emojis. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a long history of playful pranks, often sharing them with fans on their shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

Their mother, Kris Jenner, also chimed in the prank.