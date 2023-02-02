Kylie Jenner Slammed For Hosting 'Tasteless' Astroworld Themed Birthday Party For Stormi & Aire After Tragedy

Despite the horror of the deadly event, Scott's career seemed to bounce back rather quickly even though he had a slew of lawsuits against him and the concert production team.

The "Utopia" artist announced a new safety initiative last year to prevent any similar events from taking place. "Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," he penned on Instagram at the time. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."