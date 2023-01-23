Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Disturbing' Lion's Head Gown At Paris Fashion Week: 'This Is So Wrong'
Kylie Jenner didn't win any brownie points with her fans after stepping out with a life-sized faux lion's head attached to her gown at Paris Fashion Week.
On Sunday, January 22, The Kardashians star attended the Schiaparelli show wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso — a look that didn't go over well with the public.
Kardashian shared a carousel from the event on Monday, January 22, captioning her Instagram post: "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST."
KYLIE JENNER & DAUGHTER STORMI WEBSTER SING ALONG TO TRAVIS SCOTT IN ADORABLE NEW TIKTOK
"wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials," the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed. "beautiful beautiful."
Fans were quick to call Jenner out for her outfit choice, with one social media user writing: "There are times when you just say no. This was one of them," followed by another who added, "I thought animal cruelty was outt fashiom😢 Real or not it looks soo wrong."
"But why. Why why why even imitate this. I’m thankful it’s faux but the imagery is still disturbing," a third upset user penned, as a fourth chimed in: "Bad call on this one Kylie."
Jenner's questionable fashion choice came on the heels of her revealing the name of her and Travis Scott's son. After keeping her second child's identity hidden, keeping his face out of the public eye as well, for almost one year, the mother-of-two shared via Instagram that her bundle of joy is officially named Aire.
Jenner and Scott — who also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — originally named their famous offspring Wolf Webster but announced shortly after that they changed their minds.
"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote via her Instagram Story last March. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
KYLIE JENNER SHOWS EX TRAVIS SCOTT WHAT HE'S MISSING WITH JAW-DROPPING THIRST TRAP
In addition to Jenner making headlines for her lion look and first real glimpse of her son, the reality star has been the talk of the town following rumors that she and Scott have broken up — again.
News broke earlier this month that the famous couple split after first getting together in 2017 and going their separate ways in 2018 before giving their relationship another go in 2021.
As for what led to their latest split? An insider spilled that Jenner never found their relationship to be "easy," explaining she "flips out" any time cheating rumors surface — such as the recent cheating scandal the "goosebumps" singer found himself at the center of in October 2022.