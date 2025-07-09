Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Flashes Her Butt in Provocative Blue Bikini: Photos

Karanikolaou revealed her plans for an upcoming plastic surgery procedure in May.

"Getting my t------ done tomorrow!" she told co-host Alexis Fleischer during the first episode of their "Better Half" podcast. "Getting my a-- reduced in a month."

In 2017, she admitted to getting her first b----- augmentation from Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami.

"I used to have the cutest, perkiest b----- when I was young," she spilled to an outlet at the time. "Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong."

She continued, "If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it."