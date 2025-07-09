Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Flashes Her Butt in Provocative Blue Bikini: Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou turned up the heat in sizzling new swim snapshots.
Kylie Jenner's best friend, 28, bared her backside as she lay on rocks in a series of photos from Greece on Tuesday, July 8.
The social media influencer donned a bright blue, cleavage-baring bikini top and tiny thong hiked up to her hips as she posed in clear waters. Karanikolaou posed for images climbing among rocks and sipping from a wine glass.
"Greek girl 🦋," she captioned the photo dump.
Karanikolaou's famous friends flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis, including Amanda Diaz, Devon Lee Carlson and Yris Palmer.
"D---," Khloé Kardashian wrote.
Stassie Karanikolaou's Saint-Tropez Getaway With Kylie Jenner
Karanikolaou's latest streak of bikini photos comes after she vacationed in Saint-Tropez with Jenner, the reality star's sister Kendall and several other girlfriends earlier this week. The group enjoyed swimming in the ocean, snacking on food by the water and taking a boat ride. When they weren't soaking in the sun, they cooped up in the hotel room to catch up on Love Island, streamed from a computer.
In a July 7 Instagram Story share, the girls took turns trying to balancing bags on their heads while drinking or taking shots.
Stassie Karanikolaou's Plastic Surgery
Karanikolaou revealed her plans for an upcoming plastic surgery procedure in May.
"Getting my t------ done tomorrow!" she told co-host Alexis Fleischer during the first episode of their "Better Half" podcast. "Getting my a-- reduced in a month."
In 2017, she admitted to getting her first b----- augmentation from Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami.
"I used to have the cutest, perkiest b----- when I was young," she spilled to an outlet at the time. "Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong."
She continued, "If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it."
In 2022, she admitted to getting some of the changes reversed.
"Over the past couple years, I've made my implants smaller, I've tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look," she shared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently."