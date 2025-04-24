or
Timothée Chalamet Has 'Gotten Close' With Kylie Jenner's Kids as Engagement Rumors Swirl

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is becoming more integrated into girlfriend Kylie Jenner's family.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner are becoming stronger by the day.

A source close to the couple reported they are spending time bonding with each other's families, including the reality star's children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.

kylie jenner set on marrying timothee chalamet source
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got cozy at Coachella.

"[Timothée] loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close," the insider confirmed to ET. "He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]."

Although the Wonka actor, 29, is enjoying his time with the kids, he isn't keen on having his own with Jenner, 27, just yet.

"Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything," the source added, noting the celeb couple can see themselves "taking things to the next level someday."

kylie jenner adorable video tricking aire years after stormi watch
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has two children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.

The Call Me by Your Name star is getting to know the rest of the Kardashian clan as well, including his girlfriend's famous siblings.

"Her family loves that she’s dating him," the insider told People last week. "They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest."

The beauty mogul has also made an impression on Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender.

"I have to say [Kylie's] lovely. She’s very nice to me," the real estate agent told New York magazine on Tuesday, April 22.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner set on marrying timothee chalamet source
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, the famous lovebirds are allegedly nearing a betrothal after two years of dating.

"Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture," an insider expressed to Life & Style.

Although her momager, Kris Jenner, is fully supportive of the relationship, she is advising her daughter to take her time and prepare a prenup before saying yes to forever.

"Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation: she needs to protect her bank account," the source said. "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers, and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron-clad prenup."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder — who tends to be "extremely impulsive when it comes to her money" — is keeping whispers of wedding bells within her inner circle only for the time being. However, she is confident she and her beau "want to spend the rest of their lives together."

kylie jenner adorable video tricking aire years after stormi watch
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars.

Kylie and Timothée were all smiles recently during a Charli XCX performance at Coachella the weekend of April 12. Several fans snuck videos of the couple kissing, cuddling and jumping up and down to the set.

The Kardashians star also supported her lover from the audience at the 2025 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown.

