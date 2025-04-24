Timothée Chalamet Has 'Gotten Close' With Kylie Jenner's Kids as Engagement Rumors Swirl

"[Timothée] loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close," the insider confirmed to ET. "He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]."

Although the Wonka actor, 29, is enjoying his time with the kids, he isn't keen on having his own with Jenner, 27, just yet.

"Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything," the source added, noting the celeb couple can see themselves "taking things to the next level someday."