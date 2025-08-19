COUPLES Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Shut Down Split Rumors With Bold Snap Source: MEGA; @budapestbaristas_buda/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shut down split rumors after being spotted together at a Budapest coffee shop following weeks of breakup speculation. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Making a statement! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shut down split rumors with a selfie. The Hulu personality, 28, and Dune actor, 29, were spotted together at a Budapest coffee shop after being the subject of split rumors for the last few weeks.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Took a Rare Selfie

Source: @budapestbaristas_buda/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted in Budapest.

“Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but I think you can see on our face,” the cafe wrote via its official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19. “Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming.” In the photo, Jenner was dressed casually for the occasion, going makeup-free and wearing a basic black tank. As for the actor, he wore a white T-shirt lifted over his head, paired with a brown hat and black Oakley sunglasses.

Fans Were Excited to See the Couple Together

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shut down split rumors with a selfie.

Fans were thrilled to see the rare selfie of the private couple, sharing their excitement in the comments section. “This brings back my JOY🥹🫶🏻 meaning they're still dating ❤️😍 long live love 🔥,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “My favorite couple in the house ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥” “They still together for the haters 😂,” a third quipped.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were the center of split rumors.

Jenner and Chalamet were the center of split rumors after the Call Me By Your Name star was noticeably absent from her 28th birthday celebrations this month. However, a source told a news outlet on August 15 that the couple’s busy schedule is what was keeping them apart. “They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too. She visited him in July,” the insider explained. "But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.” The insider explained the A-list couple was “making it work,” adding, “They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.”

Engagement Rumors Ignite

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.