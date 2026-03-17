Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Ditched 2026 Oscars for an Hour After Actor Grew Tired of 'Being the Butt of the Joke,' Claims Eyewitness
March 17 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet had a tough night at the 2026 Oscars.
Amid walking away empty-handed, the actor, 30, reportedly ditched the ceremony for about an hour with girlfriend Kylie Jenner following a string of jokes made at his expense.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Reportedly Left Mid-Ceremony
“Timothee and Kylie were replaced by seat fillers for an hour," eyewitnesses told a news outlet on Monday, March 16. “It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes."
The insider explained that the A-list couple, who was first romantically linked in August 2023, returned "just before the Best Actress and Best Actor categories were announced.”
Conan O'Brien Took Shots at Timothée Chalamet
The shots toward the Marty Supreme actor began early in the show, with host Conan O'Brien taking a few jabs at Chalamet's recent controversial comments about ballet and opera in his opening monologue.
"Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," O'Brien, 62, joked as the camera panned to the Best Actor nominee, who laughed politely. "They're just mad you left out jazz."
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Timothée Chalamet Made Controversial Comments About Ballet and Opera
As OK! previously reported, Chalamet sparked intense backlash in February when speaking out about the evolving entertainment industry with Matthew McConaughey.
"I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore," Chalamet said during the interview. "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Made 'Irish Exit' at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
The Oscar nominee and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 28, attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party following the show and were spotted sipping champagne alongside Mick Jagger and Nicole Kidman.
Sources inside the party noted that the Dune actor "tried to be low-key" by keeping his "sunglasses on for most of the night," but instead "stood out like a sore thumb in his white suit."
“Kylie and him stayed for a while but then left together without being seen," the insider noted, adding, “It was the Irish exit he wanted — and needed.”