Lauren Sánchez Awkwardly Boots Husband Jeff Bezos From Her Photo at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Watch

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The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was full of glitz and glamour, but cameras also caught an awkward moment between Lauren Sánchez and husband Jeff Bezos on the red carpet. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2025, posed for pictures during the annual awards show event on Sunday, March 15.

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Lauren Sánchez Awkwardly Shooed Jeff Bezos on the Red Carpet

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos matched in black-and-white while attending the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars after-party.

The A-listers coordinated in a sophisticated white-and-black color palette, with the tech entrepreneur, 62, wearing a classic suit with a bow tie. Meanwhile, the brunette beauty, 56, turned heads in a black, strapless high-low vintage John Galliano gown, layering sheer black pantyhose over red-bottom stilettos for a sultry edge. Though they were all smiles for the photos, a social media video captured Sánchez awkwardly shooing the Amazon founder so she could take photos alone.

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos arrive at the #VFOscars



See all the arrivals: https://t.co/Alb23i1Ko5 pic.twitter.com/eS3chA6eZv — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 16, 2026 Source: @vanityfair/X Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were captured in an awkward red carpet interaction.

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Social Media Reacted to the Tense Moment

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in June 2025.

"Lauren: Step away, hubby. You’re hogging my camera time.📷🤣," one critic wrote via X alongside the viral footage, while a second added, "She pushed him out of the way." "Poor Jeff," a third chimed in.

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Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Are Set to Co-Chair the Met Gala

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are set to co-chair and sponsor the 2026 Met Gala.

Next up for the couple will be the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, where the two are acting as co-chairs. “It has been such a fun and meaningful experience,” Sánchez said of the honor during a Today appearance earlier this month. “When Anna [Wintour] called me and said, ‘Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsors of the Met?’ I was so honored.” She added, “It’s going to be incredible to see what everyone wears and to be able to really honor all these designers. I cannot wait.”

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Attended the Met Gala in 2024

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos appear on the Met Gala's committee alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.