Lauren Sánchez Awkwardly Boots Husband Jeff Bezos From Her Photo at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Watch
March 16 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET
The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was full of glitz and glamour, but cameras also caught an awkward moment between Lauren Sánchez and husband Jeff Bezos on the red carpet.
The couple, who tied the knot in June 2025, posed for pictures during the annual awards show event on Sunday, March 15.
Lauren Sánchez Awkwardly Shooed Jeff Bezos on the Red Carpet
The A-listers coordinated in a sophisticated white-and-black color palette, with the tech entrepreneur, 62, wearing a classic suit with a bow tie.
Meanwhile, the brunette beauty, 56, turned heads in a black, strapless high-low vintage John Galliano gown, layering sheer black pantyhose over red-bottom stilettos for a sultry edge.
Though they were all smiles for the photos, a social media video captured Sánchez awkwardly shooing the Amazon founder so she could take photos alone.
Social Media Reacted to the Tense Moment
"Lauren: Step away, hubby. You’re hogging my camera time.📷🤣," one critic wrote via X alongside the viral footage, while a second added, "She pushed him out of the way."
"Poor Jeff," a third chimed in.
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Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Are Set to Co-Chair the Met Gala
Next up for the couple will be the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, where the two are acting as co-chairs.
“It has been such a fun and meaningful experience,” Sánchez said of the honor during a Today appearance earlier this month. “When Anna [Wintour] called me and said, ‘Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsors of the Met?’ I was so honored.”
She added, “It’s going to be incredible to see what everyone wears and to be able to really honor all these designers. I cannot wait.”
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Attended the Met Gala in 2024
This year's star-studded chair committee includes Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, alongside Wintour. The theme for the fashion fundraiser event is titled "Costume Art," and will highlight the "centrality of the dressed body, juxtaposing objects from across the Museum’s vast collection with historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute," according to a press release.
While Bezos and Sánchez did not attend the 2025 Met Gala due to preparations for their June wedding that year, they attended the New York-based event in 2024. Last year, the Black Ops Aviation founder also graced the cover of Vogue while sporting her wedding dress.