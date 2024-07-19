OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner's Transformation: Her Dramatic Changing Look Explored in 12 Photos

kylie jenners transformation gallery
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner went on a date night at The Grove with her then-rumored boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The pair were photographed together for the first time in 2011, though the Masked Singer Australia alum later disclosed their relationship “did not really work out” for him.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunted her black and green locks when she launched her new hair extension line, Kylie Hair Kouture, in Beverly Hills. She also wore a black bandeau, a long skirt and high heels.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jenner started showing off her curves years after she stood in the spotlight.

During the launch of her Topshop Fashion Line with Kendall Jenner, Stormi’s mom perfectly posed for the cameras in her orange body-hugging dress and open-toe ankle boots.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Following the 2016 Paris robbery, Jenner was spotted shopping with her new bodyguard while wearing a massive diamond ring. Her black crop top showed off her toned midriff, while her fitted pants defined her curves even more.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The star opted for an all-black outfit when she went to the Oceans 8 set. She added a little detail by sporting a camo-designed jacket.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

To support her then-boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, Jenner graced the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Music Video Awards at Radio City Music Hall in her white trench mini-dress. She also opted for “clean” makeup by wearing a nude shade of lipstick and tying her hair back.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jenner sported a jaw-dropping skintight white dress when she and Scott attended the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The dress featured a criss-cross back that hit above her ankles.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The businesswoman turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 when she arrived in her navy Ralph and Russo dress, highlighting her hourglass body.

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jenner stunned in her green bodycon dress at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. The outfit featured sheer armbands and the famous cone bra.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jenner made her way to the Paris Fashion Week in her Schiaparelli long blue neckline dress. The plunging outfit, however, made her hold her chest to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

During the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, Jenner divided the public by wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown and accessorizing it with a replica life-sized lion. She completed her look with black Schiaparelli shoes with golden toes.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jenner debuted her hottest look yet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her ultra-sexy look featured a Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress, gold bracelet and natural-look makeup.

