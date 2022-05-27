Wedding Bells? Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have 'Not Ruled Out' An Engagement But Kids Are 'Priority' Right Now
Kylie Jenner may not be rushing down the aisle just yet, but it seems the possibility of saying "I Do" is still on the table.
The Kardashians star, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, are "super private" when it comes she their thoughts on an engagement, said a source, but the parents-of-two have "not ruled it out," despite swerving "the topic for years."
The power couple welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, 4, in February 2018 and expanded their family again in February of this year with the birth of their second child, a baby boy.
"The priority has been about taking care of the kids," noted the source to Us Weekly. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”
And though the Kylie Cosmetics founder may be busy with her career and being a hands on parent, she still has plans for her and Scott's future on her mind. The mother-of-two “goes back and forth about engagement and marriage," said the insider adding, "She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis."
Despite the on-and-off couple's relationship status after first linking up in 2017, they are both "very hands on" when it comes to their children, maintained the source. Feeling grateful to "have a lot of help at their disposal" regarding taking care of their youngsters, Jenner and Scott use the extra time without their brood to enjoy date nights and "their space when they need it."
Overall, the reality star and the rapper are “happy and chill right now” with where their relationship stands, the source concluded to the outlet. “It’s all good.”
Jenner and Scott have proved to be a power team given what they've been through together the past several months. From Jenner supporting Scott following his Astroworld festival tragedy last year to the "Highest In The Room" performer being by his baby mama's side as she navigated postpartum struggles earlier this year, the coparents have certainly been through the thick and thin together.