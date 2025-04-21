Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video Tricking Her Son Aire — 5 Years After Stormi Was Tested in Viral Clip: Watch
Kylie Jenner's motherhood teachings are coming full circle.
Five years after a video of her schooling Stormi on how to be patient went viral, the Kardashians star, 27, shared a similar clip of her son, Aire, 2, patiently waiting on his sister to return from the bathroom before eating candy on Sunday, April 20.
Stormi, 7, declared, "You can have these gummy worms but when I go to the bathroom with me, mommy and Kim [Kardashian] … [we’re] going to the bathroom and when we come back you can have all of them, ok?"
"You have to wait," Kylie insisted.
Aire adjusted his seat on the couch and waited quietly, resting his head in his hand as he stared at the candy. A few seconds later, Stormi reentered and announced, "I'm back!"
The Kylie Cosmetics founder exclaimed with pride, "You waited!" as her son smiled, shoved the sweet treat in his mouth and ran toward her.
The reality star captioned the video, "full circle moment!!!! both my babies are patient."
Her sisters gushed over their niece in the comments section.
"His hand resting on his chin like that waiting," Kim wrote, while Khloé Kardashian said, "I can not believe he waited! What a cutie."
Kylie's famous friends also doted on the toddler.
Stassie Karanikolaou commented, "crying he's too perfect," while Winnie Harlow expressed how Aire is a "patient little buba."
The adorable video is inspired by a similar trick Kylie played on her oldest child when she was the same age as Aire in May 2020.
In the original Instagram video, the famous mom placed a bowl of chocolates in front of Stormi and told her, "You can only have three of them. I’m going to give you three of them."
Stormi reached for the dessert, prompting Kylie to order her to wait until mommy came back from the bathroom before indulging.
The child stared straight ahead before collapsing over the snack bowl and singing to herself, "Patience, patience, patience."
She jumped up in excitement upon Kylie's return and retrieved her reward.
"I'm back!" Kylie exclaimed. "Did you wait? You can have three!"
Kylie spent Easter Sunday with her family and model bestie Hailey Bieber. She reposted a photo on her Instagram Story that Hailey shared, featuring a frosted bunny cookie and four stacks of poker chips.
The longtime friends partied together at Coachella just a few days earlier and celebrated Kylie's sister Kendall's 818 Tequila Outpost in the desert.
Kendall collaborated with the Rhode Beauty founder on a co-branded photo booth pop-up for the festival. Those who stepped inside the chocolate brown booth received a photo strip, a free Rhode lip tint and a mini bottle of 818.