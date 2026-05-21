Kylie Kelce Would 'Absolutely Not' Consider Being a 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model: 'No Thank You'

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Kylie Kelce has no interest in pursuing modeling — especially if it involves stripping down to a bikini. On the Thursday, May 21, episode of her “Not Gonna Lie,” podcast, Jason Kelce’s wife, 34, addressed fan comments about encouraging Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to hire her for next year’s special edition. “Guys…how do I say this nicely?” Kylie expressed, blowing a raspberry. “No, thank you. Absolutely not. Yeah.”

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Kylie Kelce Doesn't Like Taking Photos

Source: Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce/YouTube Kylie Kelce addressed a fan's request for her to pose in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

The mom went as far as to claim it’s one of the “top three” places where she has “no business being.” “I think it goes without saying that if I don’t like having my photo taken clothed, I’m probably not going to like having my photo taken naked,” she explained.

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Would Kylie Kelce Ever Pose for a Magazine Cover in General?

Source: Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce/YouTube Kylie Kelce does not like being photographed in a bathing suit.

Kylie asserted the only magazines she would get involved in are Modern Dog and Modern Cat. “I would be the stage mom behind the camera for Freddie or Patty, or Freddie and Patty. That’d be cute,” she expressed about her pets. One fan suggested the podcaster do ADHD Magazine, to which she replied, “Immediately yes.” “Also, Food to Love’s Simply Bread issue? Also yes,” she added. “I’d be on the cover. You want to fill a pool with loaves of bread and bread items? I’m talking anything that uses a yeast or a sourdough starter? You can catch me doing the backstroke through that pool. I will happily be photographed, again, fully clothed in a pool of bread. How did we get here?”

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Source: @kykelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce joked about modeling for the 'Food to Love' Simply Bread issue.

Kylie circled back around to the initial comment about Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to reiterate her disinterest. “Just to make sure you heard me, I do not want to be in my bathing suit on SI Swimsuit,” she declared.

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Source: @kykelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce is the wife of retired football player Jason Kelce.

However, the star did express her “love” for the magazine and admitted she used to buy it every year. “Big fan. Love it for other women. You guys are f------ crushing it. You look powerful and strong and hot and amazing, and I’m good,” she said. “Don’t call us. Don’t email. Don’t inquire. Don’t waste your time.”

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Kylie Kelce Gushes Over Hilary Duff's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover

Source: Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce/YouTube Kylie Kelce previously interviewed Hilary Duff about her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' cover.