Kylie Kelce Plans B----- Augmentation After Welcoming Four Daughters

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Kylie Kelce recently opened up about her intention to undergo b----- augmentation. During an episode of her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” aired on February 12, the 33-year-old mother discussed her plans with her former college roommates. The topic arose after she shared a TikTok video of a woman revealing her b------ following surgery.

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Source: Not Gonna Lie Podcast/YouTube Kylie Kelce revealed plans for a b----- augmentation.

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“Really, my plan is, we’re gonna end up doing this,” said Kelce, who confirmed that her friends expressed their willingness to support her. “I wanted to be clear, you were in whether you like it or not,” she joked, adding that she might entice them with snacks before revealing her new look.

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The podcast host, who shares four daughters — Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, born in March 2025 — with her husband Jason Kelce, explained that she has a “rough plan” to “put my b---- back where they belong.” She humorously noted that raising four children has taken its toll on her body.

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Source: @kykelce/Instagram The podcast host discussed her b--- on her show.

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Her friends assured her they would provide honest feedback about her post-surgery appearance. “They’re gonna tell it how it is,” Kylie laughed, indicating her desire to wait until her b------ have “settled” before revealing them. “If I did [a reveal] fresh out of surgery, [my friend] would be like, ‘I don’t know why they’re at your neck,'" she said.

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Kylie is not alone in her journey. Kristin Cavallari, another celebrity, revealed her own experiences with b------ surgery. In 2022, during an Instagram Q&A, she confirmed she received a b------ lift after breastfeeding her three children. “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after b------ feeding all 3 kids,” Kristin stated.

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Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari disclosed that one of her implants ruptured in May 2025.

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Kristin disclosed that one of her implants ruptured in May 2025, which prompted her to seek medical advice. “Particularly the right one was not [sitting right],” she explained on her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.” Her decision to address the issue stemmed from her intuition urging her to consult her doctor.

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Source: 'Not Gonna Lie' Podcast Kylie Kelce shares four daughters with husband Jason Kelce.