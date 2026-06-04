Kylie Kelce Gets Candid About Body Image Issues as She Struggles to Feel Confident in a Swimsuit Postpartum: 'Bothers Me So Much'

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Kylie Kelce is opening up about her postpartum body issues. Kylie shares four daughters, including Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 1, with husband Jason Kelce, 38, whom she wed in 2018. Giving birth to nearly a handful of babies has taken its toll on Kylie, as her body admittedly isn't what it used to be.

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Kylie Kelce Compared Her Belly Button to the 'Lip of a Rhinoceros'

Source: MEGA,unsplash Kylie Kelce tries to make smart swimsuit choices.

“I need tummy control," Taylor Swift's future sister-in-law, 34, said on the Thursday, June 4, episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "You know what I mean. I need something that covers my belly button because … Here's the true confession: You want a ‘not gonna lie'? Not gonna lie, I had my belly button pierced and it stretched out with the rest of my belly while I was making human beings, and then it never went back. It is truly something that bothers me so much.” "Have you ever seen the lip of a rhinoceros?" she laughed. "That's what the top of my belly button looks like. Would you want that to be out and about?” Kylie is open to excuses when it comes to saying "no" to bikinis. “I have made it a point to say to myself that my body has made four human beings," she admitted. "And you have to give yourself grace. You must. That being said, it's okay to mature in your bathing suit choices if that's what makes you feel comfortable.”

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Kylie Kelce Searched for Swimsuit Solution

Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce's body has changed after birthing four children.

This year, she plans to look into a “skirt bottom” for her swimsuits. Still, she admits that postpartum dressing “sucks.” “It doesn't matter how much grace you've given yourself," Travis Kelce's sister-in-law said during the podcast. "It doesn't matter how much you love what your body has done. It is hard to look at your body that does not look like your body that you've lived with your whole life. It has changed in a way that is permanent and now you have to figure out how to dress it, not only in regular clothing, but in bathing suits. That sucks.”

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Kylie Kelce Still Wants to Enjoy Summer Fun

Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce didn't want her body issues to spoil her summer fun.

She acknowledged that she may care more about the issue than others who are looking at her. “The person who is the most concerned about what you look like in your bathing suit, is you,” she said. “Other people are not going to be highly bothered by your bathing suit or how you look in it. They're also not going to be nearly as critical. We need to be more gentle on ourselves and not let bathing suits be the thing that hold us back from enjoying summer activities.”

Kylie Kelce Won't Flaunt Her Figure

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce won't appear in the 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' issue.