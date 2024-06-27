Kylie Kelce Hilariously Sings Along to a Taylor Swift Song While Holding 3 Pitchers of Beer at 'New Heights' Event: Watch

Travis Kelce 's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce , belted out the words to his girlfriend Taylor Swift 's hit song "Love Story" while supporting her husband, Jason Kelce , during an appearance at the NFL brothers' "New Heights" Beer Bowl fundraiser.

On Wednesday, June 26, the X (formerly known as Twitter) account for Travis and Jason's podcast uploaded a video of Kylie vibing to Taylor's hit 2008 song, as the mom-of-three iconically held onto three pitchers of beer.

The 32-year-old didn't skip a single lyric, as the clip showed her singing: "See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns /See you make your way through the crowd /And say, ‘Hello’ /Little did I know /That you were Romeo, you were throwin' pebbles /And my daddy said, ‘Stay away from Juliet’ /And I was cryin' on the staircase/ Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go,’ and I said / Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone."