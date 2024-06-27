Kylie Kelce Hilariously Sings Along to a Taylor Swift Song While Holding 3 Pitchers of Beer at 'New Heights' Event: Watch
Princess Kyana is a big-time Swiftie!
Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, belted out the words to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's hit song "Love Story" while supporting her husband, Jason Kelce, during an appearance at the NFL brothers' "New Heights" Beer Bowl fundraiser.
On Wednesday, June 26, the X (formerly known as Twitter) account for Travis and Jason's podcast uploaded a video of Kylie vibing to Taylor's hit 2008 song, as the mom-of-three iconically held onto three pitchers of beer.
The 32-year-old didn't skip a single lyric, as the clip showed her singing: "See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns /See you make your way through the crowd /And say, ‘Hello’ /Little did I know /That you were Romeo, you were throwin' pebbles /And my daddy said, ‘Stay away from Juliet’ /And I was cryin' on the staircase/ Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go,’ and I said / Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone."
"Sing it Ky!!!" the video was captioned.
The two-day event will wrap up on Thursday, June 27, in Sea Isle City, NJ, where Jason joined both fans of his podcast and of his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Last year, the fundraiser raised nearly $500,000 for the organization.
Jason and Kylie's attendance at the "New Heights" 2024 Beer Bowl comes just days after they traveled to London to cheer on Taylor alongside Travis at two of her sold-out Eras Tour concerts.
- Jason and Kylie Kelce Attend Taylor Swift's London Concert Alongside Travis Kelce, Trade Friendship Bracelets With Fans: Photos
- 'Everyone Is Entitled to Their Own Opinion': Kylie Kelce Weighs in on Harrison Butker's Polarizing Speech
- Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From 'Heated' Fan Who Went Berserk After Couple 'Politely Declined' to Take a Photo
The Kelce crew looked like they had a blast while spending back-to-back evenings in a VIP tent at Wembley Stadium — where celebrity guests such as Tom Cruise, Sir Paul McCartney, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, Jon Bon Jovi, Sophie Turner, Gracie Abrams, Liam Hemsworth, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann and Cara Delevingne all gathered.
Last, but certainly not least, Prince William, son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte also made a royal appearance at the star-studded show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Dude, he was the coolest motherf------," Travis expressed of the heir to the British throne during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of their podcast. "He was so cool!"
The brothers joked about how they didn't know the proper way to greet the future monarch, as Travis admitted: "Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand."
Jason revealed the duo "did get [a] warning" about how to greet Prince William and his kids, stating, "they said that because we weren’t at like an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness."