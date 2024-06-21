Jason and Kylie Kelce Attend Taylor Swift's London Concert Alongside Travis Kelce, Trade Friendship Bracelets With Fans: Photos
Taylor Swift's concert on the night of Friday, June 21, has been a family affair for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce!
Before the London show kicked off at Wembley Stadium, fans spotted the NFL star entering the VIP tent alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.
In photos and videos from social media, the trio were seen greeting the Grammy winner's dad, Scott Swift, before the parents-of-three began trading friendship bracelets with the crowd of admirers. Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, was there as well.
Jason, 36, was also spotted signing autographs for fans. The couple's three young daughters weren't in attendance.
This marks the first time Jason and his wife, 32, have attended one of the superstar's performances, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has already been to a handful of shows all over the globe.
Taylor, also 34, met her beau's family last year at one of the Chiefs' playoffs games, where the father-of-three went viral for going shirtless and chugging a beer as he celebrated Travis' touchdown.
- 'I Think We're Gonna Die': Taylor Swift Extinguishes Messy Fire in Her NYC Kitchen Alongside Gracie Abrams — Watch
- Taylor Swift 'Shocked' at Matty Healy's Quick Engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel
- Sabrina Carpenter Was 'Very Communicative' With Taylor Swift About Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign Amid Feud: 'It Was No Weirdness'
In an April appearance on Today, Kylie touched on her brother-in-law's relationship, sharing, "Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy."
"We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing," she gushed of the romance.
Earlier this month, Jason also discussed his sibling's high-profile romance, admitting his brother's life has changed since he began dating the "Anti-Hero" vocalist last summer.
"Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that's a whole other side of it," Jason said of their fame. "Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. I don't even know how to, like, you can't be a normal person at that point."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The increased spotlight on Travis hasn't been a problem for him, as he explained in a Good Morning America appearance that he's "always" been "very grounded."
"It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person," Travis explained. "I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves."
"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier," he noted.