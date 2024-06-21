OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Jason and Kylie Kelce Attend Taylor Swift's London Concert Alongside Travis Kelce, Trade Friendship Bracelets With Fans: Photos

jason kylie kelce attend taylor swift london concert travis kelce friendship bracelets
Source: @tswifterastour/x;mega
By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift's concert on the night of Friday, June 21, has been a family affair for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce!

Before the London show kicked off at Wembley Stadium, fans spotted the NFL star entering the VIP tent alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kylie kelce attend taylor swift london concert travis kelce friendship bracelets
Source: mega

Taylor Swift will play a total of eight concerts at Wembley Stadium this year.

In photos and videos from social media, the trio were seen greeting the Grammy winner's dad, Scott Swift, before the parents-of-three began trading friendship bracelets with the crowd of admirers. Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, was there as well.

Jason, 36, was also spotted signing autographs for fans. The couple's three young daughters weren't in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kylie kelce attend taylor swift london concert travis kelce friendship bracelets
Source: @tswifterastour/x

Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, attended the singer's concert on Friday, June 21.

Article continues below advertisement

This marks the first time Jason and his wife, 32, have attended one of the superstar's performances, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has already been to a handful of shows all over the globe.

Taylor, also 34, met her beau's family last year at one of the Chiefs' playoffs games, where the father-of-three went viral for going shirtless and chugging a beer as he celebrated Travis' touchdown.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kylie kelce attend taylor swift london concert travis kelce friendship bracelets
Source: @swiftnyc/x

The dad-of-three's wife, Kylie Kelce, was also at the show.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

In an April appearance on Today, Kylie touched on her brother-in-law's relationship, sharing, "Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy."

"We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing," she gushed of the romance.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kylie kelce attend taylor swift london concert travis kelce friendship bracelets
Source: @traviskelce_fan/x

The Kansas City Chiefs athlete started dating the music icon last summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Jason also discussed his sibling's high-profile romance, admitting his brother's life has changed since he began dating the "Anti-Hero" vocalist last summer.

"Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that's a whole other side of it," Jason said of their fame. "Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. I don't even know how to, like, you can't be a normal person at that point."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The increased spotlight on Travis hasn't been a problem for him, as he explained in a Good Morning America appearance that he's "always" been "very grounded."

"It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person," Travis explained. "I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves."

"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier," he noted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.