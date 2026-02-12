Kylie Kelce Spills on 'Rough' Plastic Surgery 'Plan' for B----- Enhancement After 4 Kids

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Kelce opened up about her "rough plan" to get her b------ enhanced after welcoming four children. The plastic surgery topic came up after Kelce, 33, shared a social media video of a woman hosting a party to reveal her b----- enhancement results to friends during the Thursday, February 11, episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, where her best friends acted as the episode's guests.

Kylie Kelce Talked Plastic Surgery Reveal With Friends

During the Galentine's Day-themed episode, Kelce spoke with her former teammates and current best friends Amber and Gab. "My plan is, we're gonna end up doing this," she told them, who instantly said they "were in." "I already know that ... You were in whether you wanted to be in or not. I was going to bait you with snacks and then just be like, 'Hey have you seen these?'" the media personality joked, playfully pretending to pop the buttons of an imaginary blouse to flash her chest.

Kylie Kelce Has 'Rough Plan' to Go Under the Knife

The mom-of-four – who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 10 months, with husband Jason Kelce — clarified there was a "rough plan" to go under the knife when she's officially done growing her family. "Eventually I will put my b---- back where they belong because, four kids. That's all I have to say about that," the field hockey player continued.

Kylie Kelce Joked She Was 'Itty Bitty T---- Committee' President

The former NFL WAG isn't shy when it comes to talking about her chest size on her popular podcast, previously telling Ashley Graham about why she wears a sports bra every day. “Prior to children, I was part of the itty bitty t---- committee. Some would say I was the president," she told the supermodel, 38, during an October 2025 podcast episode. "I was told in sixth grade that I was so flat, I was jealous of the wall, so there’s that.”

Kylie Kelce Didn't Shut Down Possibility of Having More Kids

