Travis and Jason Kelce's Podcast Jokes About Their Manhood With Christmas Sweaters After Viral Discussion on Taylor Swift's Racy Song 'Wood'

Photo of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: mega;@killatrav/instagram

Jason Kelce tried to make brother Travis blush when they talked about 'Wood' on their podcast.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast social media team poked fun at the co-hosts' viral discussion about Taylor Swift's racy song "Wood."

To celebrate Christmas on Thursday, December 25, the page posted a photoshopped image of the singer's fiancé holding his hands far apart and wearing a sweater with a Redwood tree on it. In Jason's shot, he donned a sweater with a Japanese Maple tree, and his hands were up in the air as he shrugged.

Source: @newheightshow/x

Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast referenced Taylor Swift's song 'Wood' in a Christmas post.

"Merry Christmas 92%ers 🎄🎅," the photo was captioned, a nickname of their fanbase.

Fans loved the joke, with one replying, "I just spit my coffee out laughing. Merry Christmas, guys!"

"STOP bwahahahahahahhaaaa … I swear Taylor found the PERFECT family for her," said a second individual. "Merry Christmas, big fellas!"

The Kelce Brothers Discuss Taylor Swift's Song 'Wood'

Photo of Taylor Swift's track 'Wood' references the size of her fiancé's manhood.
Source: mega

Taylor Swift's track 'Wood' references the size of her fiancé's manhood.

The trees on their respective shirts were a reference to "Wood," an October track the Grammy winner, 36, wrote about her fiancé's manhood.

"Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs," she sings.

Photo of Travis Kelce tried to play it cool when his brother grilled him about the tune.
Source: @newheightshow/youtube

Travis Kelce tried to play it cool when his brother grilled him about the tune.

Jason questioned his younger sibling's reaction to hearing the song on an episode of their podcast.

"Do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?" the dad-of-four, 38, asked, to which Travis, 36, laughed.

"No. Any song that she references me in is very..." he said before Jason jumped in to clarify, "That’s not just any song. This is a very specific you."

"I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way..." the Happy Gilmore 2 actor shared.

Jason Kelce Jokes About His Own Manhood

Photo of Jason Kelce joked his manhood would be called a 'Japanese Maple' instead of a 'Redwood.'
Source: mega

Jason Kelce joked his manhood would be called a 'Japanese Maple' instead of a 'Redwood.'

The retried Philadelphia Eagles player continued to push Travis for an answer, noting, "It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing."

Travis played dumb, responding, "What? I think you’re not understanding the song."

"Travis, come on. ‘Redwood tree ain’t hard to see’... that’s a generous word, I think," Jason pointed out. "If somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese Maple sometimes can see.’"

Taylor Swift Says 'Wood' Started Out as an 'Innocent' Song

Photo of The musician said 'Wood' started out in a 'really innocent place.'
Source: mega

The musician said 'Wood' started out in a 'really innocent place.'

Jason's "Japanese Maple" quote went viral, prompting wife Kylie Kelce to join in on the fun, as she changed her Instagram bio to read, "Big fan of Japanese Maples."

Taylor insisted the song wasn't supposed to be so risqué when she was first putting it together.

"I brought this into the studio and I want to do sort of like, do a throwback, kind of timeless sounding song and I have this idea about like, ‘I ain’t got to knock on wood’ and we would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions," she explained on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

"It really started out in a really innocent place," the superstar spilled. "I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much."

