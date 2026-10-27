CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Kylie and Kendall Jenner Join Kim Kardashian as They Flaunt Their Curves in Sultry Holiday Pajamas for SKIMS Campaign: Photos Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian announced the SKIMS holiday collection. Olivia Callanan Oct. 27 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian turned her newest campaign into a family affair! The SKIMS founder announced this year’s holiday collection via the brand’s official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 27. To mark the campaign, Kardashian teamed up with sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie to bring to life the nostalgic holiday photoshoot, shot by Nadia Lee Cohen.

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'Nobody Does the Holidays Like SKIMS'

Source: @SKIMS/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian was joined by her sisters for the campaign.

For the photos, Kim, Kendall and Kylie flaunted their famous figures in revealing matching pajama sets while Kourtney and Khloé kept it more conservative in long-sleeves and leggings. "LAUNCHING OCTOBER 29: THE SKIMS HOLIDAY SHOP. Nobody does the holidays like SKIMS. Our most anticipated drop of the year is almost ready to unwrap with festive prints, merry shades, and more limited-edition styles you’ll only find this time of year," SKIMS captioned the upload.

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'Getting to Bring All My Sisters Together Was So Much Fun'

Source: @SKIMS/INSTAGRAM The collection features clothes for women, men, children and pets.

"The holidays have always been such a special time for our family, so getting to bring all my sisters together for this year’s Skims holiday campaign was so much fun," said Kim in a press release. The collection includes limited-edition styles, including festive pajamas, lounge sets, intimates and knits. In addition, there are options for men and the smallest members of the family, including kids’ pajamas, baby onesies and pet sweaters.

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Source: @SKIMS/INSTAGRAM The collection will be available on the brand's website.

"Our holiday campaigns are something we look forward to every year, and the Skims Holiday Shop has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for cozy pajamas, festive intimates or gifts for the people you love," Kim added. "I love that Skims has become part of so many people’s holiday traditions, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store this year." The Skims Holiday Shop launches October 29 at Skims.com.

SKIMS Opened Their First Flagship in Europe

Source: @SKIMS/INSTAGRAM The store opened in London on July 23.