Kim Kardashian 'Exploring' Purchasing a Home in the U.K. as Lewis Hamilton Romance Revs Up, Source Says
Oct. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is said to be considering buying a luxury home in Britain as her romance with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton gathers momentum, potentially marking a significant shift in the reality television star's carefully established Los Angeles lifestyle.
As OK! readers know, Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, were recently photographed cycling through London on rented Lime bicycles, fueling speculation about their relationship.
Sources have now told us mother of four Kardashian is "seriously exploring" the possibility of establishing a permanent British base, potentially in the Cotswolds, while maintaining her California home and business interests.
An insider said: "Kim is increasingly prepared to reorganize her personal life around Lewis, rather than expecting him to accommodate her existing commitments."
She has started considering property options in the U.K. that would allow the couple to spend more time together without sacrificing their independence.
"Kim is really attracted to the idea of owning a substantial countryside property within convenient reach of London," the insider dished.
The Cotswolds, an affluent region of picturesque villages and sprawling estates, has become increasingly popular with international celebrities seeking privacy outside the capital, including Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle.
However, Kardashian faces considerable practical challenges in establishing a second home thousands of miles from her existing family life.
She shares four children – North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 – with her former husband, rapper Kanye West, 49.
Their children remain central to her life in California, where Kardashian has built an extensive commercial empire encompassing beauty, fashion and entertainment.
Her shapewear company, SKIMS, has developed into a globally recognized business, while her television commitments continue to keep her closely connected to Los Angeles.
Hamilton, meanwhile, maintains an international lifestyle shaped by Formula One's demanding racing calendar.
The seven-time world champion, who joined Ferrari after a highly successful career with Mercedes, regularly travels between Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.
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Although born in Britain, Hamilton has spent much of his adult life living and working internationally.
Another insider said: "Kim recognizes that a successful relationship with Lewis in the long-term will require compromises from both sides. Rather than relocating her children permanently, she is considering a second residence in the UK that would allow her to divide her time between Britain and California. The arrangement would also offer Lewis greater flexibility during periods when his professional commitments keep him in Europe."
Kardashian's romantic life has attracted intense scrutiny since her divorce from West, whom she married in 2014 before their separation in 2021.
Hamilton has also maintained a high public profile, although he has generally been more guarded about discussing his personal relationships.
He is one of Formula One's most successful drivers, with his seven world championships equaling the record for victories held by Michael Schumacher.
Since making his debut with McLaren in 2007, the British racing star has amassed more than 100 Grand Prix victories and pole positions, setting records which have cemented his place among motorsport's greatest competitors.
After winning his first championship with McLaren in 2008, Hamilton dominated the sport during his hugely successful partnership with Mercedes, securing another six titles.
He joined Ferrari in 2025, fulfilling a lifelong ambition, while building a global profile through fashion and business ventures.
Kardashian has transformed herself from a reality television personality into one of America's most successful entrepreneurs. Rising to fame through Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, she built a global business empire spanning fashion, beauty and entertainment.
Her SKIMS company has achieved a multi-billion-dollar valuation, while her cosmetics ventures and lucrative endorsement deals have helped establish her billionaire status.
She continues to star in Hulu's The Kardashians, alongside expanding her acting career and pursuing legal studies. With hundreds of millions of social media followers, Kardashian remains one of the world's most influential celebrities.