EXCLUSIVE Kim Kardashian 'Exploring' Purchasing a Home in the U.K. as Lewis Hamilton Romance Revs Up, Source Says Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering buying a home in the U.K. amid her accelerating romance with Lewis Hamilton. Aaron Tinney Oct. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been spotted together recently.

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Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian is raising four children.

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Their children remain central to her life in California, where Kardashian has built an extensive commercial empire encompassing beauty, fashion and entertainment. Her shapewear company, SKIMS, has developed into a globally recognized business, while her television commitments continue to keep her closely connected to Los Angeles. Hamilton, meanwhile, maintains an international lifestyle shaped by Formula One's demanding racing calendar. The seven-time world champion, who joined Ferrari after a highly successful career with Mercedes, regularly travels between Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

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Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion.

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Although born in Britain, Hamilton has spent much of his adult life living and working internationally. Another insider said: "Kim recognizes that a successful relationship with Lewis in the long-term will require compromises from both sides. Rather than relocating her children permanently, she is considering a second residence in the UK that would allow her to divide her time between Britain and California. The arrangement would also offer Lewis greater flexibility during periods when his professional commitments keep him in Europe." Kardashian's romantic life has attracted intense scrutiny since her divorce from West, whom she married in 2014 before their separation in 2021. Hamilton has also maintained a high public profile, although he has generally been more guarded about discussing his personal relationships. He is one of Formula One's most successful drivers, with his seven world championships equaling the record for victories held by Michael Schumacher.

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