15 Years Later: Kyron Horman's Disappearance Sparks Renewed Search Efforts as Mystery Deepens
Kyron Horman vanished from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Ore., over 15 years ago, igniting the largest missing person search in the state’s history.
His case continues to baffle law enforcement and the community alike.
Now, investigative reporter Kristin Thorne digs deeper into this unsolved mystery as part of the new true crime video series, In Touch Investigates.
"We’ve been involved in several searches relating to this case, and it’s a case that obviously dates back now more than a decade, and the circumstances surrounding this case allude to some areas that are some really difficult terrain to search and also to some individuals involved that we believe had something to do with his disappearance,” Doug Bishop, a member of the United States Search Corps, said.
When Did Kyron Horman Go Missing?
On June 4, 2010, Kyron arrived at school with his stepmother, Terri Horman, eager to showcase his science fair project. She captured what would become the last known image of the 7-year-old, taking a photo of him standing proudly before his display.
Terri reported leaving the school around 8:45 a.m., claiming she saw Kyron walking down the hallway to his classroom. Yet, he never made it there. When Kyron failed to return home that afternoon, his parents contacted the school.
The school confirmed Kyron had been marked absent and promptly called 911. That night, the FBI joined the search, which quickly turned into the most extensive operation in Oregon’s history. Despite a tireless investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, no trace of Kyron has ever been found.
- Kristin Smart's Family Speaks Out After Two Arrests Made In Connection To Her Disappearance, They 'Look Forward' To 'Justice'
- 'He Didn't Bring Presents': 9-Year-Old Girl Calls 911 After Her Mother, Sisters Killed By Her Father In Triple Murder-Suicide On Her Birthday
- Multiple People Dead & Injured After Shooting & School Bus Ramming In Lower Manhattan
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
No Traces of Kyron Herman Yet, But Authorities Remain Hopeful
“I’ve been involved in multiple searches in the Columbia River area near there,” Doug shared. “This is south of the Skyline Elementary School area where he was last seen, where he went missing from, and also in an area where one of the suspects in the case had their cell phone ping nearby in a timeframe where we believe something happened to Kyron and there was a disposal process that was being played out with those who are involved.”
Despite the elapsed time, Doug remains hopeful. “This is definitely a case that we believe specific types of further searches can possibly be fruitful in finding Kyron,” he stated. “However, this is also a sensitive case where we have to respect the fact that the district attorney is now keeping it an open case and also working with them.”
Doug pointed to a recent shift in leadership that may revitalize the case. "He’s only been in office for a few months, but during his campaign, Nathan Vasquez was very outspoken to all of us who are very close to the case that he’s going to pursue the case and take it very seriously," Doug explained regarding the new Multnomah County district attorney.
The case may be cold, but it remains open. Law enforcement continues to seek information that could lead to a breakthrough. A $50,000 reward stands for information leading to Kyron's whereabouts.