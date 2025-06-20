TRUE CRIME 15 Years Later: Kyron Horman's Disappearance Sparks Renewed Search Efforts as Mystery Deepens Source: FBI Kyron Horman’s case sparked renewed efforts 15 years after his disappearance.

Kyron Horman vanished from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Ore., over 15 years ago, igniting the largest missing person search in the state’s history. His case continues to baffle law enforcement and the community alike.

Now, investigative reporter Kristin Thorne digs deeper into this unsolved mystery as part of the new true crime video series, In Touch Investigates. "We’ve been involved in several searches relating to this case, and it’s a case that obviously dates back now more than a decade, and the circumstances surrounding this case allude to some areas that are some really difficult terrain to search and also to some individuals involved that we believe had something to do with his disappearance,” Doug Bishop, a member of the United States Search Corps, said.

Source: FBI The last known photo of Kyron Horman was taken by his stepmother at his school's science fair.

When Did Kyron Horman Go Missing?

On June 4, 2010, Kyron arrived at school with his stepmother, Terri Horman, eager to showcase his science fair project. She captured what would become the last known image of the 7-year-old, taking a photo of him standing proudly before his display. Terri reported leaving the school around 8:45 a.m., claiming she saw Kyron walking down the hallway to his classroom. Yet, he never made it there. When Kyron failed to return home that afternoon, his parents contacted the school. The school confirmed Kyron had been marked absent and promptly called 911. That night, the FBI joined the search, which quickly turned into the most extensive operation in Oregon’s history. Despite a tireless investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, no trace of Kyron has ever been found.

Source: FBI Kyron Horman's case is the 'largest missing person search' in Oregon's history.

No Traces of Kyron Herman Yet, But Authorities Remain Hopeful

“I’ve been involved in multiple searches in the Columbia River area near there,” Doug shared. “This is south of the Skyline Elementary School area where he was last seen, where he went missing from, and also in an area where one of the suspects in the case had their cell phone ping nearby in a timeframe where we believe something happened to Kyron and there was a disposal process that was being played out with those who are involved.” Despite the elapsed time, Doug remains hopeful. “This is definitely a case that we believe specific types of further searches can possibly be fruitful in finding Kyron,” he stated. “However, this is also a sensitive case where we have to respect the fact that the district attorney is now keeping it an open case and also working with them.”

Source: FBI Authorities never found any trace of Kyron Horman during their search.