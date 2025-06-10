Madeleine McCann Case Update: 'Clothes and Bones' Found in Latest Development as Search Heats Up

In the latest search in the Madeleine McCann case, police found a sample of “clothes and bones” in Portugal.

"Several objects have apparently been discovered, which are now being examined in more detail by the police in the laboratory,” an insider shared with a media outlet. “As Portuguese media report, clothing debris and bones were found, among other things. The investigators have not officially commented on whether the finds could have anything to do with Madeleine's disappearance, but that is clearly their hope."