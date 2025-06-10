Madeleine McCann Case Update: 'Clothes and Bones' Found in Latest Development as Search Heats Up
In the latest search in the Madeleine McCann case, police found a sample of “clothes and bones” in Portugal.
"Several objects have apparently been discovered, which are now being examined in more detail by the police in the laboratory,” an insider shared with a media outlet. “As Portuguese media report, clothing debris and bones were found, among other things. The investigators have not officially commented on whether the finds could have anything to do with Madeleine's disappearance, but that is clearly their hope."
A recent search of the area — between the suspect Christian Brüeckner’s residence at the time and the resort McCann was at when she went missing — turned out to be unsuccessful.
Brüeckner is currently incarcerated for charges related to other crimes, but he will be released in September if no evidence is found to link him to McCann’s disappearance.
A New Theory
As OK! reported, a new theory recently emerged regarding the case after the man’s sister told police he may be hiding information regarding McCann’s disappearance — namely, that his wife may have been driving a car while intoxicated that struck the little girl.
Although German police were asked to look into the tip, they refused to do so.
“It was decided to continue solely with the investigation into suspect Christian Brüeckner, rejecting other possibilities,” a report stated. “She said her brother was an alcoholic and since the day Madeleine vanished had appeared to hide a painful secret. When British police exchanged information with the PJ, a coincidence was discovered. On May 4, 2007, a woman told police she had heard her neighbors arguing.”
Another report claims there was an identical car to the one the German woman was using, adding a “little girl had been seen inside.”
“The PJ concluded she could have run Madeleine over and panicked,” the report added.
Before she went to law enforcement, it was reported the British man “refused to tell his sister if he had been involved in Madeleine’s death.” The man allegedly involved is now dead, though it is uncertain if his wife is alive.
'Capture Something Small'
In a U.K. documentary that aired on May 7, new evidence was presented that linked Brüeckner to the crime. In a wallet police found, they discovered six USB sticks and two memory cards. On one of them, they found a Skype chat in which he said he wanted to “capture something small and use it for days.”