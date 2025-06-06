Madeleine McCann Update: Shocking New Theory Uncovered as Search for Little Girl Is Back On
A new theory about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been uncovered, a new report claims.
Officials in Portugal want a British man and his German wife looked into after the man’s sister told cops he may be hiding information regarding McCann’s disappearance, according to a media outlet.
German Police Refused to Look Into the Theory
When German police were asked to send an undercover officer with a fake identity to become friends with the woman and attempt to figure out if she was driving the car that hit McCann, they refused.
“It was decided to continue solely with the investigation into suspect Christian Brückner, rejecting other possibilities,” a report noted. “She said her brother was an alcoholic and since the day Madeleine vanished had appeared to hide a painful secret. When British police exchanged information with the PJ, a coincidence was discovered. On May 4, 2007, a woman told police she had heard her neighbors arguing.”
Details About the Couple
The couple allegedly involved in the accident were described as “alcoholics” who resided near the Ocean Club, where McCann was staying with her family. Another witness who lived near the British man and his wife claimed they were arguing the day after McCann went missing
“The neighbor discovered afterwards it was the man whose sister had reported him to police and was married to the woman who had been drinking in a cafe next to the Ocean Club where little Madeleine was staying with her parents and twin siblings,” the report continued.
The Man Is Now Dead
There's apparently another report, which said there was an identical car to the one the German woman was using, adding a “little girl had been seen inside.” “The PJ concluded she could have run Madeleine over and panicked,” it added.
Prior to her going to the cops, it was reported the British man “refused to tell his sister if he had been involved in Madeleine’s death.” The man allegedly involved is now dead, though it is unclear if the German woman is still alive.
A New Search
The latest information comes fresh off the heels of police completing a new search for McCann’s body a few miles from where she was last seen.
While Brückner is currently in jail for another charge, if police don’t find enough evidence to link him to McCann’s disappearance, he will be released in September.