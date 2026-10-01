Kyrsten Sinema's Ex-Boyfriend Explains Why He Trashed Her House: 'I Was Mad at the System'

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Kyrsten Sinema's ex-boyfriend Matthew Ammel is speaking out about why he allegedly caused more than $200,000 in damage to the former senator's Arizona home. Ammel, 39, told The Arizona Republic that he was angry with the political system and directed that frustration at Sinema's belongings during the August 30 incident at her Cave Creek property. He acknowledged damaging her artwork and drinking alcohol that night. "I was mad at the system, and I took it out on her," Ammel told the publication, adding that he was frustrated with how politicians spend their time.

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Mattnew Ammel Says He Was Angry About the Political System

Source: MEGA Matthew Ammel said anger toward the political system contributed to his actions.

Ammel said his actions were fueled by broader frustrations involving U.S. politics and foreign policy, including the war in Gaza and artificial intelligence. The Army veteran, who previously served as Sinema's bodyguard, has also said he was experiencing a stress-induced mental health crisis at the time. Ammel had been staying at Sinema's Cave Creek home while she was away when the incident occurred, according to his account.

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Matthew Ammel Wanted Kyrsten Sinema to Share a Military Video

Source: MEGA Matthew Ammel wanted Kyrsten Sinema to share footage from his 2007 military deployment before the dispute escalated.

The dispute reportedly escalated when Ammel wanted Sinema to post a video to her X account. Ammel said the footage came from his 2007 deployment to Iraq and showed soldiers providing medical treatment to a man who had been shot. He wanted Sinema to use her connections to investigate why his unit hadn't received a Presidential Unit Citation for its service. According to court documents, Sinema told investigators Ammel threatened to damage one of her paintings every 10 minutes unless she shared the footage.

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Kyrsten Sinema's Home Sustained More Than $200,000 in Damage

Source: MEGA Authorities said 22 paintings were thrown into the pool as part of the property damage.

After Sinema refused, Ammel allegedly removed 22 paintings from her walls and threw them into the swimming pool. Another painting was found spray-painted near the entrance. Authorities said expensive bottles of alcohol were also smashed and a large wall-mounted mirror was shattered. Investigators valued the damaged paintings at $123,015, while the overall property damage was estimated at more than $200,000. Ammel was later charged with felony criminal damage and released with an electric monitor.

Kyrsten Sinema and Matthew Ammel's Relationship Has Sparked a Separate Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Kyrsten Sinema and Matthew Ammel's former relationship is also at the center of a separate civil lawsuit.