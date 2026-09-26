Politics Kyrsten Sinema Says She Didn't Know Ex-Boyfriend Was Still Living With His Wife When Their Relationship Turned Romantic Source: MEGA Kyrsten Sinema claims she didn't know Matthew Ammel was still living with his wife when their relationship became romantic. Taylor Camp Sept. 25 2026, Published 10:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kyrsten Sinema claims she didn't know her boyfriend, Matthew Ammel, was still living with his wife when their relationship turned romantic. The former Arizona senator addressed what she allegedly knew about Matthew's marriage to Heather Ammel as the women continue their legal battle over Kyrsten's relationship with her former bodyguard.

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Kyrsten Sinema Says She Didn't Know Matthew Lived With His Wife

Source: MEGA Kyrsten Sinema said she believed Matthew and Heather Ammel had already separated when she became involved with him.

Kyrsten claims she was unaware Matthew and Heather were still sharing a home when she became romantically involved with him. According to TMZ, Kyrsten said she believed the former couple had separated by that point. The revelation comes amid Heather's ongoing lawsuit against Kyrsten, in which she accuses the former politician of interfering in her marriage to Matthew.

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Kyrsten Sinema Admitted Their Relationship Turned Romantic

Source: MEGA Kyrsten Sinema previously acknowledged that she and Matthew became 'romantic and intimate' in May 2024 while he was still married.

Kyrsten has previously acknowledged that she and Matthew became "romantic and intimate" in May 2024, months before he separated from Heather. During a July deposition, Kyrsten testified that Matthew kissed her while they were staying at an Airbnb in Napa, Calif. The two then had s-- for the first time, according to her testimony. At the time, Matthew was working as part of the then-senator's security detail. Heather has claimed she later discovered messages between Kyrsten and her husband and confronted the politician about their relationship.

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Matthew Ammel's Ex-Wife Is Suing Kyrsten Sinema

Source: MEGA Heather Ammel is suing Kyrsten Sinema, accusing the former Arizona senator of interfering in her marriage to Matthew.

Heather filed a civil lawsuit against Kyrsten in North Carolina, accusing her of breaking up the couple's 14-year marriage. Sinema previously attempted to have the case dismissed, arguing that while she had a sexual relationship with Matthew, the two did not hook up in North Carolina. A judge rejected the request earlier this month, allowing Heather's lawsuit to move forward. Heather has also alleged she directly messaged Kyrsten after discovering the relationship, asking whether she was having an affair with Matthew and accusing her of taking a married man away from his family. Kyrsten reportedly did not respond.

Matthew and Heather Ammel Are Now Divorced

Source: MEGA Matthew and Heather Ammel finalized their divorce in March after more than 15 years of marriage.