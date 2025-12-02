or
'Petite' La Toya Jackson Stuns Fans With Her Thin Appearance After Sparking Health Concerns

Split photo of La Toya Jackson
Source: MEGA; @latoyajackson/Instagram

Fans are concerned after La Toya Jackson shared photos showing a noticeably thin appearance.

Profile Image

Dec. 2 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

La Toya Jackson left fans worried after unveiling a series of photos showcasing her noticeably thin figure.

The 69-year-old singer posted the images on Instagram on Monday, December 1, flaunting her style in a long-sleeved red top, black pants and striking gold pointy-toed heels. She accessorized with a chunky chain belt and a bracelet on her right wrist, but her slim silhouette became a focal point as she posed sideways.

image of La Toya Jackson shared new photos on Instagram.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram

La Toya Jackson shared new photos on Instagram.

In her post, she wrote, "Happy Monday guys! Wishing you all a fabulous week! Stay safe, healthy and much love to you all!😘."

image of Fans noticed her noticeably thin frame.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram

Fans noticed her noticeably thin frame.

While some fans expressed negative opinions about her weight, others quickly defended Jackson, emphasizing that she's naturally “petite.”

One supporter noted, “La Toya has always been petite, and it’s normal to lose muscle mass as you get older. The jokes some of y’all are making are really unnecessary and rude. Y’all would not have that same energy in person. Grow up 😒.”

Another fan cautioned, “Y’all please don’t be unkind. I think La Toya is having some health challenges.”

MORE ON:
La Toya Jackson

image of Supporters defended her natural petite build.
Source: MEGA

Supporters defended her natural petite build.

The concern comes after Jackson revealed last month that she was seeking medical help for an undisclosed reason. She shared a cryptic video from a doctor’s office, saying, “Hi guys, I hope everyone’s doing well. I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good.”

In her post, she sent positivity with the message, “Sending love and light to you all!❤️💫 Please stay safe, and of course, most of all healthy!💖.”

image of Family members showed their love in the Instagram comments.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram

Family members showed their love in the Instagram comments.

Her family members chimed in with supportive messages, including her nephew Taryll Jackson and her niece Brandi Jackson, both leaving “love you” comments on her post.

Three days later, La Toya followed up with another Instagram video.

“Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it] — that place again,” she joked in the November 10 clip. “Constantly getting checkups,” she continued, before adding, “Oh well. Have a great week, guys.”

La Toya's health has been a hot topic since December 2024, when she appeared noticeably thinner in a holiday video filmed during a trip to Qatar.

At the time, one person wrote, "La Toya hunnie (and I ask this VERY respectfully and lovingly) what is going on hun? You look TOO frail!”

