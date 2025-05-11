Lady Gaga’s History-Making Copacabana Concert Draws 2.1 Million Fans in Rio
Lady Gaga made history after attracting an astounding 2.1 million fans at an electrifying free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.
The concert meant a lot to fans who had been waiting since 2017 to see Lady Gaga in Rio, after her show was suddenly canceled back then due to health issues.
The event, which people described as the biggest show of her career, was not only a celebration of her music but also a significant boost for Rio de Janeiro's economy, according to local authorities.
Fans started arriving at the beach early Saturday morning, eager to grab the best spots for the long-awaited show. Some showed up at sunrise, ready with snacks and drinks, bracing themselves for a long day under the hot sun. Many even climbed trees for a bird's eye view of the stage.
Manoela Dobes, 27, whose dress was adorned with a photograph of her with Lady Gaga from 2019, said, "Today is the best day of my life. It's surreal to be here."
Around 10:10 p.m. local time, Gaga kicked off her performance with the powerful anthem "Bloody Mary," igniting an ocean of enthusiastic fans who sang and danced together on the expansive stretch of sand.
The concert featured a dazzling array of hits, including iconic tracks such as "Poker Face" and "Alejandro," all while she donned outfits inspired by the Brazilian flag.
In a heartfelt statement to her fans, Lady Gaga expressed her gratitude, saying, "Tonight, we're making history. (...) Thank you for making history with me."
She went on to gush about the concert again on Instagram, this time citing it as the "biggest crowd for any woman in history."
"Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you," the singer told concert attendees.
The massive event was part of a Rio City Hall initiative to boost the local economy after the slower period following Carnival and New Year's celebrations.
"It brings activity to the city during what was previously considered the low season – filling hotels and increasing spending in bars, restaurants, and retail, generating jobs and income for the population," said Osmar Lima, the city's secretary of economic development.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to Rio's City Hall, the concert is expected to inject at least 600 million reais (approximately $106 million) into the local economy. This monumental show follows a trend of large-scale concerts in the area, with other big-name performances like Madonna's in 2024 which attracted an impressive 1.6 million attendees.
Ahead of the concert, Rio buzzed with excitement from both locals and international visitors. More than 500,000 tourists descended upon the city in the days leading up to the performance, doubling initial forecasts, according to local transportation data.
The city transformed into a hub of Gaga-mania as even Metro employees showcased their enthusiasm for the pop icon by dancing to her 2008 hit "LoveGame" in promotional videos.
One lifelong fan, 30-year-old engineer Ingrid Serrano, traveled from Colombia specifically to witness the spectacle. She shared her unwavering admiration for Gaga, stating, "I've been a 100 percent fan of Lady Gaga my whole life. For me, the mega-star represents total freedom of expression — being who one wants without shame."
Rio's City Hall deployed a robust security plan, involving 3,300 military personnel, 1,500 police officers and 400 military firefighters to safeguard the massive crowd.
Sixteen sound towers were strategically positioned along the beach to guarantee every fan could join in the musical celebration.
And the stringent security paid off, as authorities thwarted a bomb plot that threatened the concert.
"The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails," the police said in a statement, quoted by Reuters.