Lady Gaga Divides Fans as She Admits She Performed 5 Shows With COVID-19 at Premiere of 'Chromatica Ball' Film in L.A.: Photos
Fans are questioning whether they should give Lady Gaga a round of applause after her most recent confession.
At a Q&A session on Thursday, May 23, ahead of the screening of the musician’s new HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, Gaga revealed not even COVID-19 stopped her from performing for her Little Monsters.
The pop icon — who later walked the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the Nya West event venue in L.A. — revealed, "I did five shows with COVID."
"I shared it with everyone on my team and I said, 'I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don't have to perform and you don't have to work that day, but I'm going to do the show,' because I just didn't want to let all the fans down," the “Just Dance” singer explained.
Gaga, who performed The Chromatica Ball Tour from July 2022 to September 2022, continued: "The way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the show. During all my quick changes, I kept going. 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry.'"
"I have been saying that the Chromatica Ball and this album in a lot of ways was the end of a time in my life and the beginning of a totally new one," the 38-year-old noted. "And I feel like that time is actually maybe a few albums of time that I was sort of saying goodbye to old wounds or scars or challenges. And with this tour, I felt really renewed to do something entirely different."
In response to Gaga’s confession, fans were left divided as to whether they should be dazzled or upset with the celeb.
“She performed with WHAT and WHERE during WHEN???” one person shared in shock, while another individual added, “Ummm why on earth would you reveal that? You’re just giving yourself backlash because you’re putting the health and safety of not only yourself, but THOUSANDS of people at risk…”
A third user said, “She was vaccinated around a group of the same 30 people for four months and they all knew when she was sick & consented to performing… CALM DOWN,” as another wrote, “This is actually very impressive given how much of a toll that virus puts on your body, she’s truly one of our greatest performers.”
Though Gaga surprised fans with this response during the Q&A, she also amazed supporters with her eccentric look at the premiere.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The A Star is Born leading lady showed up in a large white gown, which featured a white car part. After debuting the look, Gaga joked about the ensemble on her Instagram.
"On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic," she penned.