Lady Gaga Divides Fans as She Admits She Performed 5 Shows With COVID-19 at Premiere of 'Chromatica Ball' Film in L.A.: Photos

Gaga, who performed The Chromatica Ball Tour from July 2022 to September 2022, continued: "The way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the show. During all my quick changes, I kept going. 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry.'"

"I have been saying that the Chromatica Ball and this album in a lot of ways was the end of a time in my life and the beginning of a totally new one," the 38-year-old noted. "And I feel like that time is actually maybe a few albums of time that I was sort of saying goodbye to old wounds or scars or challenges. And with this tour, I felt really renewed to do something entirely different."