Lady Gaga Feels 'a Little Lost in the Landscape of the Music Industry,' Source Claims: 'Trying to Find Her Footing Again'

"I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way — I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit. I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling. I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me," she shared.

She added: "I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change. I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives. Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me) — I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art. 🖤."