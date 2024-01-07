Lady Gaga Feels 'a Little Lost in the Landscape of the Music Industry,' Source Claims: 'Trying to Find Her Footing Again'
Lady Gaga has stayed out of the spotlight in the past few years, leaving fans and loved ones wondering what's really going on.
The singer, 37, “has always been eccentric,” said a source. “Some people close to her say she seems different in recent months, almost as if she’s had a secret breakdown. She’s pulled away from friends and has been spending most of her time alone when she’s not with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.”
The actress and Polansky started dating four years ago, and though they split for a short time, they are "now back together," the source dished. “But the relationship is mercurial.”
Despite having a thriving career and great support system, the hitmaker is allegedly going through tough time.
“Several months ago, Gaga confessed to a friend that she felt a bit lost in her career,” said the source. “She’s been so successful in all of her endeavors, but she’s felt a little lost in the landscape of the music industry lately.”
In 2023, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé dominated the music charts, especially when they both released their concert films based on their world tours — but Gaga's last album was released in 2020.
“Gaga was very close to Beyoncé for many years, and Gaga felt unsure of her identity, with Beyoncé and Taylor’s mega-tours gaining so much attention,” said the source, who predicts that Gaga, who has fibromyalgia, a chronic (long-lasting) disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body, "is probably trying to find her footing again."
It sounds like 2024 will be Gaga's year, though, as she will play Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits comes out in October.
“Gaga isn’t going anywhere,” noted the insider. “While she might have some things she’s figuring out, she’s also probably doing what she does best — reinventing herself.”
In July 2023, the House of Gucci starlet revealed what has been keeping her busy.
"I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven't been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process," Gaga began.
"I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way — I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit. I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling. I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me," she shared.
She added: "I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change. I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives. Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me) — I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art. 🖤."
In Touch spoke to the source.