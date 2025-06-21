Serving Looks! Lady Gaga's Sexiest Photos
Always Daring
In May 2022, Lady Gaga sizzled in a skimpy light blue bikini while tiptoeing at the edge of a pool.
"Somebody's 🧃," she captioned the post.
She Owned That Smoky Look
The "Vanish Into You" hitmaker sent temperatures soaring in a December 2021 Instagram update.
In the snap, she wore an asymmetrical top with cutouts that bared her cleavage and tattoos. She also styled her blonde hair in waves, adding an elegant twist to her smoky look.
Lady Gaga wrote in the caption, "#ItalianGlam 🇮🇹❤️ @hauslabs."
A Hot Pool Day
Lady Gaga broke the internet again when she uploaded a video of herself strutting out of a pool in a sultry orange bikini and sunglasses.
"⭐️⭐️ Little starZ," she shared alongside the July 2021 clip.
Lady Gaga Embraced Her Natural Beauty
"may your 🖤 shine like the ☀️," Lady Gaga captioned a topless and makeup-free selfie in July 2021.
She Teased Her Fans
In June 2021, Lady Gaga sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a video of herself striking a playful pose while lying on her stomach in the grass. The clip offered an eye-popping view of her cleavage as her low-cut ensemble stretched to its breaking point.
Lady Gaga Made the Weather Even Hotter
The A Star Is Born actress paraded her plump back and toned legs in a skimpy thong bikini, posing enticingly while sitting on the pavement. She simply added a mermaid emoji as the caption of the May 2021 hot shot.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lady Gaga Delivered a Heartfelt Message to Her Fans
Before the 2020 election, Lady Gaga shared an important message along with a stunning photo of herself.
"Happy Sunday! 😊 I'm sending love, and a friendly reminder that your signature on your mail-in ballot needs to match your signature on file with your state," she wrote in the caption.
She added, "When I have to sign legal documents, I repeat Stefani Germanotta over and over quietly in my head so I don't accidentally sign as Lady Gaga 🤦♀️😂 I'm going to avoid that mistake and make sure my vote is counted. Head to Vote.org to get all of the vote by mail rules, deadlines, and other info listed state-by-state."
In the selfie, she flaunted her killer curves in a cleavage-baring white top that subtly traced her nipples and highlighted her midsection.
A Gorgeous Queen
In another 2020 election reminder, the "Abracadabra" singer attached a thirst trap selfie that left little to the imagination. She sported a low-cut top that offered a generous glimpse of her chest, pairing it with eyeglasses.
"It's National Boss's Day, a great day to check in with your boss on their plan for voting, so you can make yours if you haven't already!" she told her followers. "HowTo.vote has everything you need to know, bring and do to vote. A huge thank you to all of the bosses who are making voting a priority for their employees and giving people the time they need to vote. I'm doing that for my team 😘😘 Please share your voting plans with me!"
Effortlessly Beautiful
Lady Gaga had a fun time off with her dog in an August 2020 update. She paraded her slim physique in a plunging zebra-print bikini, soaking up the sun while relaxing on a lounge chair by the pool.
"Happy weekend from Chromatica! 💕💕💕🧚♀️ wishing you a relaxing afternoon!!!! 💋," she captioned the upload.
Pink Hair Don't Care
A pink-haired Lady Gaga made waves in a leather bikini, showing a glimpse of her underb--- and ripped abs.
She wrote alongside the sultry snap, "I hear the thunder coming down ⛈."
No Bad Romance
In an intimate photo from a boat trip in February 2019, the "Always Remember Us This Way" singer cuddled with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, while wearing a black fishnet cover-up and a blue bikini underneath.
"We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best! ❤️," Lady Gaga gushed in the caption.
Lady Gaga Is a Bikini Goddess
Lady Gaga became a complete stunner in a barely-there bikini, platform sandals and sunglasses while standing on a large rock by the beach.
She captioned the January 2018 post, "Vacation Station ☀️."