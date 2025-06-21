Serving Looks! Lady Gaga's Sexiest Photos

Before the 2020 election, Lady Gaga shared an important message along with a stunning photo of herself.

"Happy Sunday! 😊 I'm sending love, and a friendly reminder that your signature on your mail-in ballot needs to match your signature on file with your state," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "When I have to sign legal documents, I repeat Stefani Germanotta over and over quietly in my head so I don't accidentally sign as Lady Gaga 🤦‍♀️😂 I'm going to avoid that mistake and make sure my vote is counted. Head to Vote.org to get all of the vote by mail rules, deadlines, and other info listed state-by-state."

In the selfie, she flaunted her killer curves in a cleavage-baring white top that subtly traced her nipples and highlighted her midsection.