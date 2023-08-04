Gorgeous! 15 Lady Gaga Makeup-Free Selfies to Brighten Up Your Day

Before Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga confirmed on Twitter that she would headline the February 2017 Super Bowl Halftime show.

A few months later, she celebrated the milestone with a barefaced selfie and penned a heartfelt post to thank her fans — called little monsters — for their love and support.

"I'm having a Million Reasons moment thinking about how grateful I am to have had such amazing fans all these years," she wrote, adding, "You'll all be up there with me. In spirit through the music we are all performing together."