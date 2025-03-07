Lady Gaga Asked Fiancé Michael Polansky If He 'Wants Marriage and Kids' Before They Even Sat Down on Their First Date
Lady Gaga wasted no time in making sure she and Michael Polansky were on the same page when it came to the future.
On the Friday, March 7, installment of Good Morning America, the singer confessed she asked her now-fiancé a pretty bold question the second they met face to face.
"We’d been talking for, like, three weeks on the phone every single day, just getting to know each other, and Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date," the superstar, 38, explained of the early days of their relationship. "Before we even sat down, I said, ‘Do you want marriage and kids?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And I said, ‘OK, great. Do you want some champagne?’ And he goes, 'Sure.'"
As OK! reported, the two first met in 2019 and became engaged last year.
"He just loves the whole me, and I learn a lot from him. He’s so supportive. He’s got an incredibly kind heart. He’s my best friend," the Grammy winner raved of her beau. "Being in a partnership with your best friend, I feel like, is a huge blessing, and I couldn’t imagine going through life with anyone but him, honestly."
Gaga also touched on how the businessman helped her make her just released album, Mayhem, noting they have a "really creative relationship."
In fact, in a previous interview, the "Just Dance" crooner credited Polansky for the vibe of the disc, sharing, "Mayhem came to be ultimately because Michael said, ‘You need to make a pop record,’ and he was right. I did, but I did not realize how afraid I was to make this record."
Polansky has no problem that Gaga may drop everything to pen a tune, as she shared on the Australian radio show "Will & Woody": "When I’m with Michael, we’ll be doing something and if I’ve been working all day, and then I have another idea, he’s like, ‘Just go do it.’ Like, he knows I have to go write the song."
While the vocalist hasn't shared any recent updates on wedding planning, Gaga hinted this past October that she's having trouble deciding on what to do for the big day.
"We actually talk about going to the courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food," she confessed. "But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns."