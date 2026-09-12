Lady Gaga Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Fiancé Michael Polansky

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Lady Gaga has a little monster! The singer, 40, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, Page Six reported on Friday, September 11.

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Motherhood Has Always Been on Her Radar

Source: MEGA The pair welcomed their first child together.

According to the outlet, the baby's name and gender are under wraps. However, the family was spotted out and about for the first time in Northern California, new photos show. The Grammy winner has previously spoken about wanting to be a mom. In a YouTube video from December 2019, she said, “I want to do more movies, I want to have babies."

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'I Am Very Excited to Have Kids'

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga has been laying low following her tour.

In a March 2020 interview with InStyle, she stated how she wanted to expand her family one day. “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she said. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.” She also hinted that motherhood was around the corner, as she said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

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Source: MEGA The pair got engaged in 2024.

Gaga and Polansky were first linked in 2020 when they were seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They later went Instagram official at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. Gaga, who has been engaged to Polansky since March 2024, also gushed over their future together. While chatting with Elle, she said in the “not-too-distant” future, a full life will involve “me and Michael and our kids.” She added: “Sometimes I worry people will say I’m boring these days, but honestly, thank God I’m boring. Thank God! Because I was living on the edge. I don’t know what was going to happen to me living that way. So the fact that I have these answers, on the one hand, I’m like, ‘Oh man, snooze fest!’ But actually, I’m so grateful. Because I found a sense of happiness and joy that is true to me.”

Her Parenting Approach

Source: MEGA The singer was seen on a walk with her new baby.