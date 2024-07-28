Lady Gaga Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Michael Polansky After Calling Him Her ‘Fiancé’ at 2024 Olympics
Lady Gaga could be walking down the aisle very soon!
The pop icon is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, after she was caught on video referring to the tech investor as her "fiancé" at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.
In the clip, Gaga, who was first linked to Polansky in 2020, could be seen greeting French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal before delivering the happy news.
The couple sparked rumors about possibly taking their romance to the next level after the "Just Dance" singer was seen with a massive diamond rock on her left ring finger in April.
"Lady Gaga and Michael are still together and enjoying their relationship," an insider said of the duo two years into their partnership. "Gaga and Michael are serious and are very much in love."
"He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her," a source added of the businessman's adoration for Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta. "They are the real deal. He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources about Gaga and Polansky.
