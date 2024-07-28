OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Lady Gaga
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Lady Gaga Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Michael Polansky After Calling Him Her ‘Fiancé’ at 2024 Olympics

Photo of Lady Gaga.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga is engaged to entrepreneur and tech investor Michael Polansky.

By:

Jul. 28 2024, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lady Gaga could be walking down the aisle very soon!

The pop icon is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, after she was caught on video referring to the tech investor as her "fiancé" at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @GABRIEL_ATTAL/X

In the clip, Gaga, who was first linked to Polansky in 2020, could be seen greeting French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal before delivering the happy news.

The couple sparked rumors about possibly taking their romance to the next level after the "Just Dance" singer was seen with a massive diamond rock on her left ring finger in April.

Article continues below advertisement
lady gaga engaged boyfriend michael polansky
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga was heard calling her partner, Michael Polansky, her 'fiancé' at the 2024 Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

"Lady Gaga and Michael are still together and enjoying their relationship," an insider said of the duo two years into their partnership. "Gaga and Michael are serious and are very much in love."

"He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her," a source added of the businessman's adoration for Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta. "They are the real deal. He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani."

MORE ON:
Lady Gaga
Article continues below advertisement
lady gaga engaged boyfriend michael polansky
Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first linked in early 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources about Gaga and Polansky.

More To Come....

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.