Lady Gaga Reveals She's 'Ready' to Have Kids With Fiancé Michael Polansky, Says She Wants Their Future Children 'to Be Their Own People'
Though Lady Gaga is gearing up to release her seventh album, Mayhem, she's also excited to start a new chapter in her personal life with fiancé Michael Polansky.
In a candid interview, the superstar discussed her excitement to have kids one day, but she knows that due to her showstopping career, they may have some questions.
"I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them. I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me. Maybe other than that I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way," the Grammy winner, 38, spilled to ELLE.
"That’s something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people," Gaga continued. "It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they’re told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat…I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.’"
"My kid might one day say, ‘Mom, why do you do these things? I saw a funny video of you dressed up.’ Most certainly that will happen," the "Applause" crooner acknowledged of her kooky outfits and jaw-dropping performances. "And you know, maybe it’s okay to say, ‘What do you think?’"
The interviewer, who's a mom to a 6-year-old, warned the singer that kids are brutally honest, to which Gaga simply declared, "Oh, I’m ready."
Polansky noted that despite Gaga's stellar career, there are aspects of their life that anyone can relate to.
"Accepting that you won’t have the privacy others might have was the hardest part. But Stefani’s comfort with it and patience with me has been amazing," he spilled. "Our relationship is probably a lot like everyone else’s. We just have to figure out how to do some of it in public. That makes it even more important for us to have strong friendships and close family relationships. We find normalcy where we can."
Gaga added they love to stay in and cook, sharing, "We make pasta together; we roast things. We also really like making simple dishes with Michael’s mom, who lives nearby."
The soon-to-be spouses also work together, with the Haus Labs founder revealing he helped her write about seven songs for her new album.
"This album was so much fun to watch her make. She recorded it right down the street from our house, so we could easily walk back and forth from the studio. I spent a lot of time with her, bringing my laptop to work while she was there," the businessman recalled. "What surprised me most was how fast she is. I couldn’t believe how quickly a song would take shape. Within five minutes, 80 percent of the song would have come from nothing."