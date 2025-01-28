Lady Gaga Reveals She's 'Ready' to Have Kids With Fiancé Michael Polansky, Says She Wants Their Future Children 'to Be Their Own People'

"I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them. I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me. Maybe other than that I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way," the Grammy winner, 38, spilled to ELLE.

"That’s something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people," Gaga continued. "It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they’re told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat…I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.’"