Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges 'Sparing No Expense' for Lavish, Southern Wedding: 'They're Going All Out'

It's an all-out Southern wedding for country star Lainey Wilson and fiancé Devlin Hodges.

April 20 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

While filming a Country Music Television (CMT) music video in late December 2024, the 32-year-old country music sensation quipped about proposing to her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck” Hodges.

Fast forward less than two months, and the former NFL star, 28, made his move!

The pair want to get married in late summer or early fall, a source said.

Although Wilson and Hodges haven't locked in a wedding date just yet, Life & Style reported they plan to say "I do” in late summer or early fall of this year.

Wilson and Hodges began dating in 2021 after meeting in Nashville. They kept their relationship private for two years before publicly announcing it in May 2023. In February of 2025, Devlin proposed at late musician George Jones' former home.

The two didn't share their relationship for some time.

"They’ve been together for four years and can’t wait to make it official," shared the insider, hinting at a ceremony bursting with Southern charm and heartfelt tradition.

The source spilled: "Lainey and Duck want an old-fashioned church wedding, with flowers everywhere.”

The couple also envisions an outdoor reception, inviting all their nearest and dearest, including Wilson's fellow cast members from Yellowstone.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges met in 2021.

"It was perfectly planned," revealed a source close to the couple about the romantic proposal. "She was impressed."

"Those two are sparing no expense,” the source admitted about the affair. "They’re going all out to have the wedding of their dreams.”

Lainey Wilson quipped that she was ready to propose to Devlin Hodges herself.

The country starlet previously said she had a feeling her man was going to get down on one knee.

"I had talked myself into thinking he was going to do it that day," Wilson said. "I called my sister and was like, 'I think he’s going to propose to me today.' She was like, 'I’ve got to go.'"

"We had been wanting to go see the George Jones Estate for quite some time," Wilson added. "His buddy had it listed for sale."

When they got there, she "realized there were different plans" in place.

"He had it all set up. He had the candles and the picture frames. It could not have been more perfect," she shared.

She recently said they "haven't even started planning" just yet.

"We need to really sit down and make that a priority, but I’m sure it will be something that’s just really simple," she stated.

