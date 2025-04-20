Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges 'Sparing No Expense' for Lavish, Southern Wedding: 'They're Going All Out'

Fast forward less than two months, and the former NFL star, 28, made his move!

While filming a Country Music Television ( CMT ) music video in late December 2024, the 32-year-old country music sensation quipped about proposing to her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck” Hodges .

The pair want to get married in late summer or early fall, a source said.

Wilson and Hodges began dating in 2021 after meeting in Nashville. They kept their relationship private for two years before publicly announcing it in May 2023. In February of 2025, Devlin proposed at late musician George Jones' former home.

The couple also envisions an outdoor reception, inviting all their nearest and dearest, including Wilson's fellow cast members from Yellowstone .

"They’ve been together for four years and can’t wait to make it official," shared the insider, hinting at a ceremony bursting with Southern charm and heartfelt tradition.

"Those two are sparing no expense,” the source admitted about the affair. "They’re going all out to have the wedding of their dreams.”

"It was perfectly planned," revealed a source close to the couple about the romantic proposal. "She was impressed."

The country starlet previously said she had a feeling her man was going to get down on one knee.

"I had talked myself into thinking he was going to do it that day," Wilson said. "I called my sister and was like, 'I think he’s going to propose to me today.' She was like, 'I’ve got to go.'"

"We had been wanting to go see the George Jones Estate for quite some time," Wilson added. "His buddy had it listed for sale."