Kevin Costner Thinks 'Yellowstone' Is 'Not Going to Work' Without 'His Genius' Following His Shocking Exit
Could it be the end for Yellowstone?
Despite the fact new spinoffs are in the works, Kevin Costner reportedly doesn't have high hopes for the future of the popular franchise after he made his exit in Yellowstone Season 5.
"It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs," an insider spilled to a news outlet, referring to Costner's reportedly tense relationship with producers and showrunner Taylor Sheridan.
"At the end of the day, Kevin thinks the Yellowstone bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens," the insider continued. "His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work."
As OK! previously reported, Costner confirmed he was done with the hit series in a video shared to his Instagram in June.
"Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future," he said at the time.
"It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it," he added. "I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship that we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."
Following speculation on his true reasons for ending his stint on the show — from rumors of issues with production staff to wanting to pursue his own projects — The Bodyguard actor expressed frustration no one defended him amid the bad press.
"I read all the stories," he explained in a recent interview. "I was disappointed that nobody on their side... ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, 'Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven't done?'"
The source spoke with Life & Style about Costner's feelings regarding the future of Yellowstone.