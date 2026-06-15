Lainey Wilson Sizzles in a Leopard Bikini as She Soaks Up the Sun Alongside Husband Devlin 'Duck' Hodges: Photos

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Lainey Wilson is making the most of her downtime. The country music superstar recently gave fans a glimpse into her latest vacation, sharing a series of sunny snapshots from a relaxing getaway with husband Devlin "Duck" Hodges. Among the highlights was a photo of Wilson lounging on a boat in a stylish leopard-print bikini while enjoying some well-deserved downtime.

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Source: @laineywilson/Instagram Lainey Wilson shared vacation photos on Instagram.

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In one of the photos, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer relaxed beside Hodges as they cruised across the water together. Wilson paired her leopard-print bikini top with a tan sun hat and oversized sunglasses, embracing a carefree summer look. The photo carousel also featured several sweet moments between the couple. One image captured Wilson and Hodges sharing a kiss outdoors as they enjoyed time away from their busy schedules. Wilson included a few solo snapshots as well. In one photo, she sat aboard a boat wearing a yellow-and-white oversized cover-up while taking in the waterfront scenery. Another showed the Grammy winner smiling alongside Hodges with a breathtaking mountain view behind them.

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Fans Can't Get Enough of the Couple

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram The newlyweds recently married at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn., after being together for more than five years.

Followers quickly filled the comments section with messages praising both Wilson's vacation style and her happiness with Hodges. “Living your best life 💙,” one wrote. Another added, “Married looks so so good on you 😍💛 so happy for you two!!!” “Happiness looks good on you ❤️,” a third gushed. “You are absolutely gorgeous!!” a fourth penned.

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The Couple Recently Tied the Knot

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Source: @laineywilson/Instagram Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges chose the wedding venue after discovering it during a drive through Tennessee backroads.

The getaway comes just weeks after Wilson and Hodges officially became husband and wife. As OK! previously reported, sources exclusively confirmed on Thursday, May 14, that the "Heart Like a Truck" singer, 33, married her longtime love over Mother's Day weekend after more than five years together. The couple exchanged vows at the picturesque Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn., surrounded by family and friends. The venue held special meaning for the pair. "Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson told a news outlet about the venue. "Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property."

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A Wedding Filled With Personal Touches

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram The couple incorporated Louisiana-inspired touches into their wedding, including a Cajun meal and a 12-piece jazz band.

From the start, Wilson and Hodges wanted the celebration to reflect their personalities while making guests feel right at home. They focused on creating an atmosphere that felt warm, relaxed and welcoming. "We tried not to take ourselves too seriously. Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair," Wilson told the outlet. "So naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up." The Yellowstone star made a memorable entrance, arriving in a white horse-drawn carriage before exchanging vows in front of a stunning waterfall backdrop. The natural setting created the perfect scene for their special day. "You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer recalled of her "dream ceremony."

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