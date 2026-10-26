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Lana Del Rey Tells Woman to 'Try and Stay Away' While Offering Generous Cash Gift to Escape Abusive Relationship

Image of Lana Del Ray shared the video on October 25.
Source: MEGA: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM

Lana Del Rey shared the video on October 25.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

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Lana Del Rey shared a video of herself after coming across a distressed woman while she was stopped at a red light.

On Sunday, October 25, the "Summertime Sadness" singer uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories as she drove through Highland Park, Los Angeles, when she saw a woman who was holding a sign on the street asking for money to help her leave an abusive relationship.

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'Try and Stay Away'

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Image of Lana Del Rey was sitting in her car when she saw the woman standing on the street.
Source: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM

Lana Del Rey was sitting in her car when she saw the woman standing on the street.

Del Rey had been filming herself listening along to Tate McRae’s “Rubberband” when the woman came up to her car. Del Rey rolled down her window and handed over what appeared to be a $100 bill.

"Try and stay away," she urged the woman, who was not visible in the singer’s video. "Be careful."

The woman thanked Del Rey for her sweet show of support, "God bless you, thank you so much," and asked the 41-year-old for her name, to which Del Rey responded, "Lana."

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'I Wasn't Expecting That'

Image of After spotting her, Lana Del Ray pulled cash out of her purse.
Source: MEGA

After spotting her, Lana Del Rey pulled cash out of her purse.

Following the exchange, Del Rey spoke to the camera, sharing, "I wasn’t expecting that. [She] said she was fleeing an abusive relationship."

"When you’re listening to Tate’s song about Highland when you’re sitting at a light on Highland and a woman sticks a sign on your window that says 'trying to stay out of an abusive relationship,'" Del Rey wrote across the video.

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Lana Del Rey on the Music Industry

Image of In 2020, Lana Del Rey called out people who claimed she was 'glamorizing abuse.'
Source: MEGA

In 2020, Lana Del Rey called out people who claimed she was 'glamorizing abuse.'

Del Rey has been open in the past about her own relationships, often writing about them in her own songs.

Back in 2020, she criticized "female writers" who accused her of "glamorizing abuse."

She said via her Instagram that her lyrics often talked about "the realities" of emotionally abusive relationships and argued there should be a place for those topics in music.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene Celebrated Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Image of Lana Del Rey and Jeremey Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, 2024.
Source: @JEREMY.DUFRENE/INSTAGRAM

Lana Del Rey and Jeremey Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, 2024.

Del Rey's act of kindness to the woman comes just a month after she celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Jeremy Dufrene, 51, on September 26.

They marked the celebration by sharing loved-up photos and behind-the-scenes footage from the 2024 Louisiana ceremony.

"Hi husband, happy second anniversary," Del Rey began her Instagram tribute. "Thank you for making everywhere I’ve ever lived feel like home again. And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best. Xo."

The carousel gave fans an look at the couple's big day, including footage of Del Rey and Dufrene sharing a passionate kiss at the altar.

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