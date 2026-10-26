Lana Del Rey Tells Woman to 'Try and Stay Away' While Offering Generous Cash Gift to Escape Abusive Relationship
Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Lana Del Rey shared a video of herself after coming across a distressed woman while she was stopped at a red light.
On Sunday, October 25, the "Summertime Sadness" singer uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories as she drove through Highland Park, Los Angeles, when she saw a woman who was holding a sign on the street asking for money to help her leave an abusive relationship.
'Try and Stay Away'
Del Rey had been filming herself listening along to Tate McRae’s “Rubberband” when the woman came up to her car. Del Rey rolled down her window and handed over what appeared to be a $100 bill.
"Try and stay away," she urged the woman, who was not visible in the singer’s video. "Be careful."
The woman thanked Del Rey for her sweet show of support, "God bless you, thank you so much," and asked the 41-year-old for her name, to which Del Rey responded, "Lana."
'I Wasn't Expecting That'
Following the exchange, Del Rey spoke to the camera, sharing, "I wasn’t expecting that. [She] said she was fleeing an abusive relationship."
"When you’re listening to Tate’s song about Highland when you’re sitting at a light on Highland and a woman sticks a sign on your window that says 'trying to stay out of an abusive relationship,'" Del Rey wrote across the video.
- Lana Del Rey Knocked Over as Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Rest of Girl Group Celebrates Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Win: Watch
- Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Lana Del Rey Threw Shade at the Singer With Jack Antonoff-Produced Song Tease
- Taylor Swift Reflects On Old Wounds Of Jake Gyllenhaal Romance In New 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lana Del Rey on the Music Industry
Del Rey has been open in the past about her own relationships, often writing about them in her own songs.
Back in 2020, she criticized "female writers" who accused her of "glamorizing abuse."
She said via her Instagram that her lyrics often talked about "the realities" of emotionally abusive relationships and argued there should be a place for those topics in music.
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene Celebrated Their Second Wedding Anniversary
Del Rey's act of kindness to the woman comes just a month after she celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Jeremy Dufrene, 51, on September 26.
They marked the celebration by sharing loved-up photos and behind-the-scenes footage from the 2024 Louisiana ceremony.
"Hi husband, happy second anniversary," Del Rey began her Instagram tribute. "Thank you for making everywhere I’ve ever lived feel like home again. And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best. Xo."
The carousel gave fans an look at the couple's big day, including footage of Del Rey and Dufrene sharing a passionate kiss at the altar.