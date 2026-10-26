Lana Del Rey Tells Woman to 'Try and Stay Away' While Offering Generous Cash Gift to Escape Abusive Relationship

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Lana Del Rey shared a video of herself after coming across a distressed woman while she was stopped at a red light. On Sunday, October 25, the "Summertime Sadness" singer uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories as she drove through Highland Park, Los Angeles, when she saw a woman who was holding a sign on the street asking for money to help her leave an abusive relationship.

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'Try and Stay Away'

Source: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM Lana Del Rey was sitting in her car when she saw the woman standing on the street.

Del Rey had been filming herself listening along to Tate McRae’s “Rubberband” when the woman came up to her car. Del Rey rolled down her window and handed over what appeared to be a $100 bill. "Try and stay away," she urged the woman, who was not visible in the singer’s video. "Be careful." The woman thanked Del Rey for her sweet show of support, "God bless you, thank you so much," and asked the 41-year-old for her name, to which Del Rey responded, "Lana."

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'I Wasn't Expecting That'

Source: MEGA After spotting her, Lana Del Rey pulled cash out of her purse.

Following the exchange, Del Rey spoke to the camera, sharing, "I wasn’t expecting that. [She] said she was fleeing an abusive relationship." "When you’re listening to Tate’s song about Highland when you’re sitting at a light on Highland and a woman sticks a sign on your window that says 'trying to stay out of an abusive relationship,'" Del Rey wrote across the video.

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Lana Del Rey on the Music Industry

Source: MEGA In 2020, Lana Del Rey called out people who claimed she was 'glamorizing abuse.'

Del Rey has been open in the past about her own relationships, often writing about them in her own songs. Back in 2020, she criticized "female writers" who accused her of "glamorizing abuse." She said via her Instagram that her lyrics often talked about "the realities" of emotionally abusive relationships and argued there should be a place for those topics in music.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene Celebrated Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Source: @JEREMY.DUFRENE/INSTAGRAM Lana Del Rey and Jeremey Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, 2024.