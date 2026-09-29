Lana Del Rey Shares New Wedding Photos With Husband Jeremy Dufrene on Their 2-Year Anniversary

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Lana Del Rey is celebrating two years of marriage with Jeremy Dufrene! The “Summertime Sadness” singer, 41, marked her second wedding anniversary with Dufrene, 51, on Saturday, September 26, by sharing intimate photos and never-before-seen footage from their 2024 Louisiana nuptials. “Hi husband, happy second anniversary,” Del Rey began her sweet Instagram tribute. “Thank you for making everywhere I’ve ever lived feel like home again. And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best. Xo.”

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Source: @JEREMY.DUFRENE/INSTAGRAM Jeremy gave fans an up-close look at the couple's big day.

The carousel gave fans an up-close look at the couple's big day, including footage of Del Rey and Dufrene sharing a romantic kiss at the altar as their loved ones watched. The Grammy-nominated artist also posted a throwback photo of the newlyweds locking lips aboard a boat. At the same time, another black-and-white snap showed Del Rey smiling alongside guests at the celebration.

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Lana Shared More Intimate Moments From Their Relationship

Source: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM Lana didn't limit the anniversary tribute to their wedding day.

Del Rey didn't limit the anniversary tribute to their wedding day. The musician included several candid moments from her relationship with Dufrene, including footage of the pair exploring Coney Island together and walking through New York City in the rain. Another playful snap showed Del Rey smiling while getting a piggyback ride from her husband on the beach. Dufrene also celebrated their milestone by sharing his own collection of photos.

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Source: @JEREMY.DUFRENE/INSTAGRAM Jeremy shared photos of the pair spending time together on a swamp.

“Happy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife,” he wrote. “I love you so much.” His carousel included another glimpse of their wedding ceremony, along with photos of the pair spending time together on a swamp, taking a plane ride and enjoying quieter moments away from the spotlight.

Lana and Jeremy Married in Louisiana

Source: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM Lana and Jeremy tied the knot on September 26, 2024.