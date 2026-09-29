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Lana Del Rey Shares New Wedding Photos With Husband Jeremy Dufrene on Their 2-Year Anniversary

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene.
Source: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM

Lana and her husband are celebrating two years of marriage.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Lana Del Rey is celebrating two years of marriage with Jeremy Dufrene!

The “Summertime Sadness” singer, 41, marked her second wedding anniversary with Dufrene, 51, on Saturday, September 26, by sharing intimate photos and never-before-seen footage from their 2024 Louisiana nuptials.

“Hi husband, happy second anniversary,” Del Rey began her sweet Instagram tribute. “Thank you for making everywhere I’ve ever lived feel like home again. And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best. Xo.”

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Image of Jeremy gave fans an up-close look at the couple's big day.
Source: @JEREMY.DUFRENE/INSTAGRAM

Jeremy gave fans an up-close look at the couple's big day.

The carousel gave fans an up-close look at the couple's big day, including footage of Del Rey and Dufrene sharing a romantic kiss at the altar as their loved ones watched.

The Grammy-nominated artist also posted a throwback photo of the newlyweds locking lips aboard a boat. At the same time, another black-and-white snap showed Del Rey smiling alongside guests at the celebration.

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Lana Shared More Intimate Moments From Their Relationship

Image of Lana didn't limit the anniversary tribute to their wedding day.
Source: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM

Lana didn't limit the anniversary tribute to their wedding day.

Del Rey didn't limit the anniversary tribute to their wedding day.

The musician included several candid moments from her relationship with Dufrene, including footage of the pair exploring Coney Island together and walking through New York City in the rain. Another playful snap showed Del Rey smiling while getting a piggyback ride from her husband on the beach.

Dufrene also celebrated their milestone by sharing his own collection of photos.

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image of Jeremy shared photos of the pair spending time together on a swamp.
Source: @JEREMY.DUFRENE/INSTAGRAM

Jeremy shared photos of the pair spending time together on a swamp.

“Happy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife,” he wrote. “I love you so much.”

His carousel included another glimpse of their wedding ceremony, along with photos of the pair spending time together on a swamp, taking a plane ride and enjoying quieter moments away from the spotlight.

Lana and Jeremy Married in Louisiana

Image of Lana and Jeremy tied the knot on September 26, 2024.
Source: @HONEYMOON/INSTAGRAM

Lana and Jeremy tied the knot on September 26, 2024.

Del Rey and Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemands, La., where Dufrene works as an airboat captain and leads swamp tours.

The pair first crossed paths years before becoming romantically involved. Del Rey met Dufrene in 2019 after taking one of his boat tours while she was in Louisiana.

By August 2024, the two sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together in England. As OK! previously reported, Del Rey and Dufrene fueled speculation about their relationship after being seen holding hands following her performance at Leeds Festival.

Although Del Rey and Dufrene generally keep their marriage private, the “Video Games” singer has occasionally offered fans glimpses into their life together.

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