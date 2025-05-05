or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > lana del rey
OK LogoCOUPLES

Lana Del Rey Smooches Husband Jeremy Dufrene in Rare Steamy Selfie

Photo of Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene
Source: MEGA

Lana Del Rey packed on the PDA with her man ahead of the Met Gala.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

There's no summertime sadness for Lana Del Rey this year.

The singer, 39, shared an intimate kiss with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, on Monday, May 5.

Article continues below advertisement
lana del rey smooches jeremy dufrene rare steamy selfie
Source: @honeymoon/Instagram

Lana Del Rey is happy and in love with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

Article continues below advertisement

In a new photo, the Grammy winner hovered close to the alligator tour guide's lips as her hair was clipped back into a hairnet. She was donned in a gray sweater with a heart-shaped necklace and three hoop earrings, while her beau was decked out in stripes.

The Instagram carousel also featured a table spread of lacy Valentino intimates, as well as a pair of baby yellow pumps with floral detail.

She held the high heels in a close-up snapshot as the top three buttons of her top remained unfastened.

Del Rey left the social media share — which received nearly two million likes in just six hours — without a caption.

Article continues below advertisement
lana del rey smooches jeremy dufrene rare steamy selfie
Source: @honeymoon/Instagram

Lana Del Rey gave a sneak peek at a potential Met Gala look.

Article continues below advertisement

Several fans speculated in the comments section that the artist was giving a sneak peek at her Met Gala look.

"MET GALA MOTHER?" one person wrote, while several others exclaimed how excited they are to see her red carpet look.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer has been a Met Gala regular since 2012.

In 2024, she wore a nude bustier gown embroidered with hawthorn branches and dramatically draped with tulle by Alexander McQueen. In 2018, she went with Gucci, wearing a cream dress with a sacred heart chest plate and blue headpiece with wings.

She played it safe in 2012, rocking a sparkly silver Altuzarra frock with a long black cape.

MORE ON:
lana del rey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @voguemagazine/TikTok

Lana Del Rey is rumored to be attending this year's Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on Del Rey's recent Instagram post, many are speculating that she will be taking the red carpet alongside her husband, whom she married in September 2024.

The duo tied the knot in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at Dufrene's swamp tour boat dock just three days after obtaining their marriage license.

Following their nuptials, she honored her spouse in the comments section of a fan's Instagram video.

"Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy," she said.

Del Rey and Dufrene met in March 2019 when she took one of his airboat tours, but romance rumors didn't start circulating until August 2024, a few months after they reconnected.

Article continues below advertisement
lana del rey admits kissing morgan wallen new song
Source: mega

Lana Del Rey married Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024.

"Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy," a source explained in September 2024. "He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul."

The insider added that "it's been kind of a whirlwind romance, but Lana's close friends hoped she would get married."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.