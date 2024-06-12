LANY's Paul Jason Klein Hospitalized After Being Hit by a Car: Photos of the Gruesome Aftermath

Paul Jason Klein, the lead singer of the band LANY, revealed he's grateful to be alive after being hospitalized in early June.

"hey everyone - on thursday night of last week, i got hit by a car while i was on my vespa heading home from the gym. i don’t really remember anything after the collision… i woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. i’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. i know how fortunate i am to still be here. all of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. i’m getting progressively better though and will be at 100% really soon," the singer, 36, captioned a slew of photos from the aftermath of the incident on Instagram on Tuesday, June 11.