LANY's Paul Jason Klein Hospitalized After Being Hit by a Car: Photos of the Gruesome Aftermath

Source: @pauljasonklein/Instagram
By:

Jun. 12 2024, Published 9:09 a.m. ET

Paul Jason Klein, the lead singer of the band LANY, revealed he's grateful to be alive after being hospitalized in early June.

"hey everyone - on thursday night of last week, i got hit by a car while i was on my vespa heading home from the gym. i don’t really remember anything after the collision… i woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. i’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. i know how fortunate i am to still be here. all of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. i’m getting progressively better though and will be at 100% really soon," the singer, 36, captioned a slew of photos from the aftermath of the incident on Instagram on Tuesday, June 11.

Source: @pauljasonklein/Instagram

Paul Jason Klein shared some photos following the accident.

He also revealed he would have to schedule his upcoming tour dates, as he is encouraged to focus on getting better.

"the doctors have advised we reschedule our upcoming shows in australia and new zealand to fast track my recovery. for those of you that have purchased a ticket for aus/nz, hold onto them and the new dates will be released shortly. thank you for understanding. this experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose i have, so i can’t wait to heal up and get back to it. all other tour dates are staying the same. i love you and this life deeply! see u soon ❤️," he continued.

Source: @pauljasonklein/Instagram

The singer said he has to postpone some shows due to the accident.

In the comments section, fans immediately took a second to share their well-wishes with the musician. One person wrote, "thanking god you’re okay and praying for a speedy recovery i love you 🥲 i could cry i love you so much," while another added, "Thank god you’re ok!! Hope you get 100% soon, love u so much 🥹♥️."

A third person added, "glad ur alive tho, there is no life without lany. love you paul & sending prayers 🥹🫶🏼🙏🏼."

Source: @pauljasonklein/Instagram

Paul Jason Klein said he was hit by a car.

LANY is made up of Klein and guitarist Jake Clifford Goss. Keyboardist Les Priest left the band in 2022 — right before they released their album A Beautiful Blur.

Source: @pauljasonklein/Instagram

Paul Jason Klein has been on tour over the past few months.

Klein later discussed what it has been like to lose a band member while chatting with HYPEBEAST in 2022.

"To be super honest, it hasn’t changed at all. We support Les and everything that he does, and obviously, he has given us his blessing to continue on in this band. The first album, we made it just the three of us in a kitchen on a Dell computer. Les was kind of our engineer, less of a traditional keyboardist. Over the next few albums, we began working with people who were older and wiser, and we learned from them. Really, the only thing that has changed was who was behind the computer," he said.

